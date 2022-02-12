Global Movie Day! What Did You Watch?

Posted by Larry Gleeson

February 12th, also designated as Global Movie Day by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was celebrated by fans watching their favorite films and sharing content. Jackie Brown is in the house!

For the first time, five artists from five continents were selected to commemorate the day with an illustration inspired by their favorite movie genre, including animation/fantasy, drama, musicals and sci-fi. The artists are Jen Du, Maxime Manga, Magnus Voll Mathiassen, Giselle Matz and Camila Rosa.

Exclusive content across the Academy’s social channels from Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Kris Bowers, Patricia Cardoso, Cher, Jon Chu, Ariana DeBose, Ali Fazal, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Tom Hanks, Aldis Hodge, Scarlett Johansson, Marc Maron, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Amandla Stenberg, Taura Stinson, Diane Warren, Marlon Wayans and Reese Witherspoon.

Global Movie Day was established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for film fans around the world to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers on social media. People throughout the world were encouraged to participate by sharing photos and videos on their social media platforms and using the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers, and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

