Posted by Larry Gleeson

The 2022 Berlinale held fast and opened in person. On February 10, the start of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival was celebrated in the Berlinale Palast. The massive red carpet was aglow with plenty of glitz and glamour as well as the film world’s top talent!

All press conferences, galas, and red carpets are being streamed live! * Featured image: The Executive Director and the Artistic Director of the Berlinale with the International Jury at the Opening Ceremony. )Photo cr. Berlinale)

