Berlinale News: Upcoming Awards and Honors Cermonies

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) has announced upcoming awards and honors ceremonies. (See below.)

Presentation of the European Shooting Stars

European Shooting Stars 2022 will be presented on Monday, February 14 at 6 pm in the Berlinale Palast: . The world premiere of the Competition entry One Year, One Night by Isaki Lacuesta will be shown afterward.

The Honorary Golden Bear for Isabella Huppert

The Homage of the Berlinale 2022 is dedicated to French film and stage actor Isabelle Huppert, who will be awarded an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

The Award Ceremony of the Honorary Golden Bear will take place February 15, 2022 at 9.45 pm at the Berlinale Palast. Lars Eidinger will hold the laudatory speech. The film À propos de Joan (About Joan, dir: Laurent Larivière) will be screened as a Berlinale Special Gala afterward.

Award Ceremonies

The Award Ceremony will take place on February 16 at 7 pm in the Berlinale Palast, where the Golden and Silver Bears, the Encounters awards, as well as the GWFF Best First Feature Award and the Berlinale Documentary Award will be presented.

The award ceremony will be transmitted in CinemaxX 3 for accredited journalists. Tickets will be available from 14.02. at 7.30 pm in the online ticket shop for accredited visitors.

The award ceremony can also be seen from 7 pm live on 3sat and on www.berlinale.de.

The press conference with the award winners will take place at around 8.40 pm in the Press Centre. Tickets can also be booked in the online ticket shop for accredited visitors.

The prizes in the Generation Kplus and 14plus competitions will be awarded on February 16 at 3 pm in the Haus der Kulturen der Welt. In the Perspektive Deutsches Kino section, the Heiner Carow Prize will be presented on February 16 at 4 pm and the Compass-Perspektive-Award and the Kompagnon-Fellowship at 7 pm at Kino International.

The list of the award winners will be sent after the award ceremony at the Berlinale Palast.

Prizes of Independent Juries

The jury decisions of the Independent Juries will be announced on February 17 in a press release.

Announcement of the Panorama Audience Award.

The winner of the Panorama Audience Award will be announced on February 19.

On February 20, the awarded films will be shown at Zoo Palast.

