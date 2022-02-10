SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2022 PROGRAM

SBIFF Poster Designed by Acclaimed Artist Hank Pitcher

The 2022 SBIFF poster was painted by acclaimed artist and Santa Barbara resident Hank Pitcher. He remarked, “Standing on a beach, looking out to sea, or sitting in a theater looking at the screen, we project our hopes and dreams out onto those vast surfaces. It is like waiting in line to buy a ticket, then walking through the lobby into the auditorium to find a seat, or going to the shore and walking down to stand by the water. Both are about desire and discovery. I love big old movie theaters like the Riviera and the Arlington and the Granada. I have long thought of my painting as a way to stop the film at my favorite part and walk up on the stage and into the scene to look around.”

Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies – Named for renowned nature cinematographer Mike deGruy, Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies uses filmmaking to nurture creative, confident, and culturally aware thinkers. This year’s MFT Program will be offered to 2,000 4th–6th-grade students from Title I (low-income) schools throughout Santa Barbara County. This year’s program will feature critically acclaimed films and live Q&As with their directors, recorded discussions with the filmmakers and artisans from this year’s top animated films, along film education study guides. Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, Patagonia, Union Bank, Bentson Foundation, and Volentine Family Foundation.

Film Studies Program – The Film Studies Program will invite 30 undergraduate film students from across the country to the Film Festival where they’ll take part in a packed curriculum that turns the festival into an interactive classroom. Participants receive priority access to the films, panels, filmmaker seminars, tributes, as well as intimate Q&As with filmmakers, talent, and other professionals. Sponsored by Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin.

10–10–10 Student Screenwriting and Filmmaking Mentorship and Competition – The 10-10-10 Program is made up of 20 area high school and college screenwriters and filmmakers. This year’s program includes virtual workshops, individual mentorship, and access to casting, visual effects, producing, and sound mentors. The student screenwriters and directors are paired together and guided through the process of making a film from script to screen. Other program highlights include pitching sessions, table reads, guest speaker Q&As and film talks. Sponsored by Kaleidoscope Productions.

Free Filmmaker Seminars – SBIFF will again present educational seminars with filmmakers premiering at this year’s festival. These seminars will be FREE to the public and will take place on each weekday during the Festival at Casa de la Guerra in downtown Santa Barbara just off the State Street Promenade.

The ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties – This award will be presented to a dramatic film in the festival that represents an important message consistent with ADL’s efforts “to secure justice and fair treatment for all.” The winner will be announced during the Festival.