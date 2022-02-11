TCM’s Thirty-One Days of Oscar Returns

Posted by Larry Gleeson

31 Days of Oscar Returns March 1st!

Lineup Includes Exclusive Content on HBO Max!

TCM’s annual 31 Days of Oscar programming returns for its 28th year, kicking off on March 1st with a month-long showcase of films recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This year, for the first time, TCM will be celebrating The Winners, with each film having won an Oscar®.

This year, programming will be showcased 24/7 for 31 days on the TCM network, along with 31 films within the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max, with exclusive content available from TCM Hosts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

TCM celebrates 94 years of brilliance in film as recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Be sure to watch the Oscars live – Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC.

(News release provided by Taryn Jacobs, Warner Media)

Like this: Like Loading...