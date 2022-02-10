The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Announces New Date for the 12th Governors Awards

Posted by Larry Gleeson

THE ACADEMY ANNOUNCES NEW DATE

FOR 2022 GOVERNORS AWARDS

DANNY GLOVER, SAMUEL L. JACKSON, ELAINE MAY AND LIV ULLMANN TO BE HONORED WITH OSCARS®

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced the 12th Governors Awards will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland® in Hollywood.

The Governors Awards are an annual event celebrating awards conferred by the Academy’s Board of Governors – the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award. Highlights from the event are incorporated into the year’s Academy Awards show.

Honorary Awards will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be presented to Danny Glover. Originally slated for January 15, 2022, the rescheduled event, produced by Jennifer Fox, will be scaled down in size.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

The 12th Governors Awards is proudly supported by Rolex, the Exclusive Watch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers, and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

(Source: Academy Press Release)

