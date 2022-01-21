Day 2 Taking Off With Fast Flying Films

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Day 2 at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival started off with Tabitha Jackson’s “How to Fest,” a wonderful way to open the day at Sundance – full of wise words and insight into promising films and filmmakers. Admittedly, I felt my face flush with Jackson’s closing inspirational alliteration, “Put on your intrepid trousers and go forth and discover.”

Taking those words to heart, After Yang presented itself. Stay tuned for more on this Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize winner!

At 1:45, DOWNFALL: The Case Against Boeing from acclaimed director Rory Kennedy, has numerous festivalgoers chomping at the bit with this comprehensive investigation into the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. More to follow on “searing indictment of a once-principled company corrupted by the influence of Wall Street to prioritize profits above all else.”

Here are a few more tips for today:

BEYOND FILM: CALLING ALL ARTISTS: THE CLIMATE CRISIS IS RECRUITING | 4:00PM ET // 2:00PM MT // 1:00PM PT

FESTIVAL VILLAGE: Now is the time to dip into Festival Village and add everything of interest to your schedule by “favoriting” – you don’t need reservations, but make a schedule now so that you don’t hear about it after it happens.

NEW FRONTIER: SUGA’ – A LIVE VIRTUAL DANCE PERFORMANCE | 8:30 PM ET // 6:30 PM MT // 5:30 PM PT

A HIGHLIGHT OF FILM PREMIERES AND POST Q&As: 892 | 3:18 PM ET // 1:18 PM MT // 12:18 PM PT Abi Damaris Corbin (Director, co-writer), Kwame Kwei-Armah (Writer); John Boyega (Actor), Connie Britton (Actor), Olivia Washington (Actor), Nicole Beharie (Actor), and Selenis Leyva (Actor). Living | 3:48 PM ET // 1:48 PM MT // 12:48 PM PT Oliver Hermanus (Director), Bill Nighy (Actor), Aimee Lou Wood (Actor) Call Jane | 9:52 PM ET // 7:52 PM MT //6:52 PM PT Phyllis Nagy (Director), Elizabeth Banks (Actor), Sigourney Weaver (Actor), Wuumi Mosaku (Actor), Robbie Brenner (Producer) Master | 10:06 PM ET // 8:06 PM MT // 7:06 PM PT Mariama Diallo (Director, Amber Gray (Actor), Zoe Renee (Actor), Regina Hall (Actor)



HOW TO PARTICIPATE

The Festival takes place digitally via our enhanced online platform at Festival.Sundance.org, on the New Frontier Spaceship, a bespoke immersive platform allowing festival-goers to gather virtually, and in-person at seven Satellite Screens venues around the country during the Festival’s second weekend. Additional programming includes a daily talk show (“How to Fest: Daily”), and Satellite Screen conversations as well as partner offerings in the Festival Village. To note, all talks are available online via live stream or posted later on festival.sundance.org to view globally. Sign up for an account at festival.sundance.org to access online. All times are U.S. Mountain Time. Tickets are on sale.

ABOUT SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL

The Sundance Film Festival has introduced global audiences to some of the most groundbreaking films of the past three decades, including Flee, CODA, Passing, Summer Of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, On The Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, Whiplash, Brooklyn, Precious, The Cove, Little Miss Sunshine, An Inconvenient Truth, Napoleon Dynamite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Reservoir Dogs and sex, lies, and videotape.

The Festival is a program of the non-profit Sundance Institute. 2022 Festival sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors – Acura, AMC+, Chase Sapphire, Adobe; Leadership Sponsors – Amazon Studios, DIRECTV, DoorDash, Dropbox, Netflix, Omnicom Group, WarnerMedia, XRM Media; Sustaining Sponsors – Aflac, Audible, Canada Goose, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Dell Technologies, IMDbPro, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, Rabbit Hole Bourbon & Rye, Unity Technologies, University of Utah Health, White Claw Hard Seltzer; Media Sponsors – The Atlantic, IndieWire, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Shadow and Act, Variety, Vulture. Sundance Institute recognizes critical support from the State of Utah as Festival Host State. The support of these organizations helps offset the Festival’s costs and sustain the Institute’s year-round programs for independent artists. Visit sundance.org/festival for more.

Until next time, I’ll see you at the Cinema House!

HollywoodGlee inside the Sundance Film Festival Headquarters at the Park City Marriott on January 23, 2019, in Park City, Utah, the day before the opening of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo credit: Larry Gleeson/HollywoodGlee)

Like this: Like Loading...