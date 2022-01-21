XRM Media with Argo To Champion Filmmakers Through Sundance Film Festival Industry Discussion

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Bringing together experts for a virtual conversation on short films and the industry’s evolution

OS ANGELES (Jan. 21, 2022) – Media technology and entertainment entity, XRM Media and short film streaming platform, Argo, are assembling a panel, All Things Shorts, for filmmakers attending this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival.

As a Leadership Level Sponsor of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, XRM Media with Argo will lead a curated discussion on Friday, January 21 at 10:30am MST. See below for more information on the discussion topic and its guests.

Now in its second cycle of supporting the institution of Sundance Institute, this is an opportunity for filmmakers and those abroad to learn of new ways to get their artistic ambitions off the ground.

While Sundance will now be a virtual festival, Michael Y. Chow of XRM Media and Arcadiy Golubovich of Argo felt it keenly important to continue to provide content and programming that benefit the film industry and its community members.

XRM Media with Argo at Sundance Film Festival 2022 – Virtual Conversation

Friday, January 21, 2022

10:30am MST

All Things Shorts

The demand for short films is exploding due to emerging platforms, growing audiences, and a craving for shorter storytelling. Find out from our panel of industry leaders about the key issues currently on the minds of funders, festival programmers, distributors, and content providers as we celebrate the short film.

Moderator: Amanda Salazar, Head of Programming & Acquisitions, Argo

Panelists: Lamonia Deanne Brown, Consulting Producer, WarnerMedia OneFifty; Merrill Sterritt, Co-Director, IF/Then Shorts; Charlie Phillips, Head of Video, The Guardian; Opal Hope Bennett, Shorts Co-Producer, POV; Adam Piron, Interim Director of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program

About Argo

Founded in 2021, Argo is a new generation streaming platform for curating, promoting, and monetizing premium short film and TV entertainment. Argo is building a never-before-seen ecosystem that connects audiences to filmmakers, influencers, and film festivals, giving them more ways to engage and discover the right entertainment for them. Argo allows viewers to connect with their friends, upvote the films they love and follow film recommendations by renowned filmmakers and influencers while granting users the opportunity to personalize their preferences and receive tailored premium short film selections on the go. Argo works on a revenue-share basis with a goal to ensure filmmakers have the opportunity to showcase their work while entertaining and inspiring the new wave of independent film. For more information about Argo, you can visit www.WatchArgo.com or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

About XRM Media

Headquartered in Burbank, California, XRM Media (www.xrmmedia.com) is an entertainment and media technology entity, with state-of-the-art production facilities, dedicated to combining compelling storytelling with innovative distribution to push the limits of creativity in both the traditional and new media space. Our mandate is to be forward-looking, out-of-the-box thinking and stay unconventional in redefining an intersection where content and technology are seamlessly weaved together. XRM Media’s capabilities include all stages of the development, production, and distribution as well as equity financing, co-financing, and fund management. Through our strategic partnerships and venture capital investments in 26 countries, we are driven by our entrepreneurial culture to take risks to create unique business models, franchise concepts, and/or innovative platforms that resonate with a global audience.

(Press release provided by Julie Gutterman, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations)

