Acura Brings the Joy of Storytelling with Virtual Programming for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Acura will debut first-ever anime series during Sundance showcasing all-new lineup of Type S performance products

2022 marks Acura’s 12th year as Official Automaker and a Presenting Sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival

Acura continues its commitment in supporting up-and-coming and underrepresented artists through engaging Sundance Film Festival virtual programming and premieres

TORRANCE, CALIF., Jan. 19, 2022 – Acura will offer the independent film community and fans gathering virtually for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival a unique experience at AcuraWatchParty.com. Virtual Sundance programming from Acura includes important conversations and activations with like-minded entertainment and media partners focused on supporting diversity in film, along with A-list filmmakers and talent. Acura is delivering this virtual experience as the Official Vehicle and a Presenting Sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival for the 12th consecutive year.

Acura also will present some of Sundance 2022’s most highly anticipated virtual premieres, while bringing the spirit of the festival and joy of the movies to film fans. To maintain the excitement in a COVID-safe environment, the automaker is sending hundreds of Acura Watch Party Kits filled with movie passes, snacks, and Sundance-themed swag to customers, filmmakers, talent, and partners to enjoy the Sundance experience from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, Acura is sending their Watch Party Kits to film students at various universities and colleges across Utah. These schools all have the opportunity to participate in the Festival through the free Local Lens initiative and Student Screening Program, and the Watch Party Kits provide students with even greater access to Sundance, furthering Acura’s mission of supporting up-and-coming filmmakers and artists.

Embracing the creative spirit of the Sundance film community, Acura is debuting a new four-part anime series, Chiaki’s Journey, during the Festival. Chiaki’s Journey features a young hero’s quest to overcome multiple challenges on her path toward victory while offering viewers a first look at Acura’s trio of all-new Type S performance models: 2022 TLX Type S sport sedan, 2022 MDX Type S 3-row SUV, and 2022 NSX Type S supercar. Preview Chiaki’s Journey, here: https://acura.us/ChiakisJourneyBackstoryTeaser. And for more information on Chiaki’s Journey and the Acura Type S lineup, visit acura.com/type-s.

A full slate of Acura at Sundance creative programming will be available virtually for fans and filmmakers alike during the fest. Acura’s dedication to highlighting marginalized voices and furthering representation of all communities through film includes teaming with Outfest, the nonprofit organization that creates visibility to LGBTQIA+ storytellers and builds empathy to drive meaningful social change. Acura also will host panels and a networking event with the Latino Filmmakers Network, whose mission is to connect, inspire, educate and create opportunities for Latinos while promoting diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

Virtual programming schedule from the AcuraWatchParty.com digital space includes:

Thursday, January 20

Acura to debut Chiaki’s Journey anime series featuring all-new Type S performance product lineup.

Saturday, January 22 – Monday, January 24 – Acura Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community with Outfest

Acura will present the annual Outfest Queer Brunch (Sunday, 1/23), panels, Sundance Selected Film Celebrations, meet-ups, and more.

Monday, January 24 – The Latino Filmmaker Network presented by Acura

The Latino Filmmaker Network will host panels and a networking event.

Additionally, Acura has once again partnered with IMDb to bring exclusive video content from the top talent at this year’s Festival and will take over IMDb’s homepage several times throughout the festival.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance, and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, high-performance Type S variants, and the electrified NSX supercar. Integra will return to the Acura lineup in 2022.

All 2021 model year and newer Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

