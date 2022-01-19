The 2022 Sundance Film Festival Starts Tomorrow!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Like planets orbiting a star, moths are drawn to a flame, or film lovers gravitating to a screen, life gathers around light. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival is taking inspiration from our solar system’s biggest, most radiant source of light and life: the sun. Likewise, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival will shine the brightest of lights on independent artists and their powerful, culture-shifting work.

While some films are sold out, there are still plenty of exciting films with tickets available today for premier screenings like Luci and Desi, La Guerra Civil, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Get ready!

The Sundance Film Festival is the flagship public program of Sundance Institute. Throughout the year, the majority of the Institute’s resources support independent artists around the world as they make and develop new work through access to Labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and other strategic and tactical support.

Until next time, I’ll see you at the movies!

