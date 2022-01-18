“Berlinale Series Market” Online: Current Trends and Developments in Talks, Screenings and Showcases

Posted by Larry Gleeson

European Film Market & Co-Production Market

The eighth edition of the “Berlinale Series Market” (February 14 to 16, 2022) will once again offer industry experts, right holders, buyers, and creatives a platform to address and discuss current developments in the world of series. This year, the program will take place online – analogous to the European Film Market – and will include talk formats, showcases by international production companies, streaming platforms and series events, online screenings, and, under the label “Berlinale Series Market Selects”, a curated selection of high-quality series being traded on the market.

EFM director Dennis Ruh: “The ‘Berlinale Series Market’ has developed into an integral part of the EFM, reflecting the growing diversification of our exhibitors’ sales and promotion portfolios. What we offer here helps us to create more visibility for serial content. Successfully introduced last year, the label “Berlinale Series Market Selects” has contributed significantly to this. I am especially pleased to note that we will be able to present a very international, varied selection this year. Through the conference programme, we will also offer our professional audience the chance to take a look at current developments in the industry.”

The Talk of the Town in the Series Industry

The “Berlinale Series Market’s” conference program deals with current trends in the series business. The opening panel “MISSION: EUROPE. How Local Markets Muscle Up” co-hosted by the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW delves into the varying perspectives of streamers, local TV stations as well as producers regarding European streaming business strategies.

Acclaimed directors Lone Scherfig (Berlinale Special 2009: An Education; Silver Bear 2001: Italian for Beginners; Competition 2019: The Kindness of Strangers) and Daniel Burman (Silver Bear 2004: El abrazo partido; Panorama 2016: El rey del once) have been invited to the Berlinale along with their series The Shift and Iosi, el espía arrepentido, respectively. Our format “In Conversation with Lone Scherfig & Daniel Burman: From Film to Series” will take a look at their career paths from film director to series-maker and reveal some of their experiences with these different forms of content creation.

A round of talks entitled “When the Power Shifts – A New Era for Producers?” – co-hosted by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg – will discuss the ever louder demand for investment commitments in local markets by major streaming services, which already exist in France, for example, and also ask how this would alter the production companies’ role in the series sector.

The African series landscape, in which female authors, in particular, have a large share of the emerging market, will be the focus of the panel “Shaping a New Market – African Female Talent”. The question of whether women in Africa have succeeded in obtaining the same conditions as their male colleagues will be discussed here. Finally, the “Berlinale Series Market” will also be addressing the issue of inclusion: For the first time, the “Berlinale Series Market” co-hosts a two-part talk series with Series Mania debating whether and how talented individuals with disabilities are represented and included in the series industry, both in front of and behind the camera and to what extent they are able to contribute their own stories and perspectives. Subsequent to the opening in Berlin, the topic will be continued in the conference format in Lille.

An official part of the conference program, a half-day summit on Wednesday, February 16, co-hosted by Variety presents three top-class cast talk formats.

The showcase “Up Next: Germany” presents current and upcoming series projects from Germany. These include, for instance, the prominently cast comedy Greenlight – German Genius (W&B Television, Warner TV Comedy, CAB Film, Macadamia & Mothermilk, BBC Studios Germany, Studio Babelsberg), the action series Kleo (Zeitsprung Pictures, Netflix) focusing on the Stasi-killer of the same name, the German-Israeli thriller Munich Match (Amusement Park Films, Sky, CBS Studios) centering around a threat on a friendly game fifty years after the Munich massacre during the Olympics, as well as the high-end documentary series Reeperbahn Special Unit 65 (Gebrüder Beetz, NDR, WDR, SWR, rbb, SHE).

Screening Programme: Highlights from the World of Serial Narration

After a successful first edition in 2021, the “Berlinale Series Market Selects” will be entering their second year with a total of 14 program slots. Series from four continents have been selected, including from Brazil, South Africa, Israel, Russia, and two German productions: ZERV, staged by director Dustin Loose and starring Nadja Uhl and Fabian Hinrichs as an unequal team of East-West investigators, and Oh Hell, starring Mala Emde as an unconventional dreamer in search of meaningfulness.

The short-form program presents no less than three French series: Diana Boss, the second season of Parlement, and About Last Night …; these are complemented by the impressively acted drama Fredløs. Other program highlights include the Swedish music drama Harmonica, co-developed and acted by Josephine Bornebusch and Jonas Karlsson, the Portuguese social study about empowerment, Vanda, Šutnja from Croatia about a web of corruption and human trafficking, and The Fear Index with Josh Hartnett as a genius billionaire.

The “Berlinale Series Market” is a joint initiative of the European Film Market, the Berlinale Co-Production Market, and Berlinale Talents, organized in close cooperation with the Berlinale Series. The official main partner of “Berlinale Series Market” is the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and is also funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.

“Berlinale Series Market Selects” 2022

Crna svadba (Black Wedding)

Serbia

Creators: Nemanja Ćipranić, Strahinja Madžarević

Showrunner: Ivana Miković

Director: Nemanja Ćipranić

with Uliks Fehmiu, Jelena Djokić, Nikola Kojo

Production Company: Firefly Productions

Broadcaster: Superstar TV, Radio Television of Serbia

World Sales: Firefly International

1/10 episodes

While investigating a bloody massacre in a remote village in eastern Serbia, a Secret Service operative, Petar, becomes entangled in the ancient conflict between good and evil – a war that has been raging for centuries.

The Fear Index

England

Writers: Paul Andrew Williams, Caroline Bartleet

Director: David Caffrey

with Josh Hartnett, Arsher Ali, Leila Farzad

Production Companies: Left Bank Pictures in cooperation with Sky Studios

Broadcaster: Sky

World Sales: NBCUniversal Global Distribution

2/4 episodes

Dr. Alex Hoffman (Josh Hartnett) is a tech genius at the peak of his career, who’s about to experience the worst 24 hours of his life when a sinister force invades it. A fast-paced thriller based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris.

Filhas De Eva (A Woman’s Fate)

Brazil

Creators: Adriana Falcão, Jô Abdu, Martha Mendonça, Nelito Fernandes

Director: Leonardo Nogueira

with Renata Sorrah, Giovanna Antonelli, Vanessa Giácomo

Production Company: Globo

Broadcaster: Globoplay

World Sales: Globo

2/12 episodes

Stella gets a divorce, Lívia chooses between her career and a manipulative husband, and Cléo frees herself from her mother’s clutches – three women trapped in social patterns need to reinvent themselves and discover their inner strengths before they can find personal freedom.

Harmonica

Sweden

Creators: Josephine Bornebusch, Jonas Karlsson

Director: Josephine Bornebusch

with Josephine Bornebusch, Jonas Karlsson, Eric Ericson

Production Company: Warner Bros. International Television Production Sweden

Broadcaster: Viaplay

World Sales: Nordic Entertainment Group

2/5 episodes

Sixteen years ago, Harry and Monica were living the glitzy life playing big arenas with their band, Harmonica. Now the band has broken up and their marriage is in crisis. When they are invited to play a nostalgia tour, Monica gives Harry an ultimatum. Tour or divorce.

Identifikatsiya (Identification)

Russia

Creators: Vladlena Sandu, Nikita Ikonnikov

Showrunners: Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov

Director: Vladlena Sandu

with Lena Tronina, Polina Kutepova, Roman Vasilev

Production Company: 1-2-3 Production

Broadcaster: Premier

World Sales: 1-2-3 Production

2/8 episodes

An orphaned girl who has converted to Islam and lives in a local immigrant community, Valeria becomes the main suspect in a murder case at her own wedding. The investigation reveals that her past is no less mysterious than the killing.

Kfulim S3 (False Flag S3)

Israel

Creators: Maria Feldman, Leora Kamenetzky, Amit Cohen

Director: Oded Raz

with Miki Leon, Tali Sharon, Lena Fraifeld

Production Company: Spiro Films

Broadcaster: Keshet 12

World Sales: Keshet International

2/8 episodes

Following a chemical attack at a party for an Israeli high-tech company in Cyprus, Eitan Koppel flies in to investigate. Sophisticated software quickly identifies three suspects who all have something to hide, but can the data be trusted?

Oh Hell

Germany

Creator: Johannes Boss

Director: Simon Ostermann, Lisa Miller

with Mala Emde, Edin Hasanović, Salka Weber

Production Company: Good Friends Filmproduktions GmbH

Broadcaster: Magenta TV, Warner TV Comedy

World Sales: Warner TV International

3/8 episodes

24-year-old Helene overpaints reality with her imagination to deal with boredom and family grief. Between fooling her parents with a fake law degree and losing several jobs, an exuberant love story seems just what she needs to get her life back on track.

Recipes for Love and Murder

South Africa

Creators: Karen Jeynes, based on a novel by Sally Andrew

Showrunner: Thierry Cassuto

Directors: Christiaan Olwagen, Karen Jeynes

with Maria Doyle Kennedy, Tony Kgoroge, Kylie Fisher

Production Company: Both Worlds Pictures

Broadcaster: MNET, Acorn TV

World Sales: Global Screen

2/10 episodes

When a woman who sought her help is found dead, Tannie Maria and her colleague, rookie journalist Jessie September, spring into action, determined to solve the murder in South Africa’s Karoo region. But all too soon, a second murder is discovered.

Storm Lara

Belgium

Creator: Daan Gielis

Director: Kadir Ferati Balci

with Ella Leyers, Wouter Hendrickx, Anemone Valcke

Production Company: A Private View

Broadcaster: Streamz

World Sales: Keshet International

4/4 episodes

When ice-cool, late-night radio DJ Lara receives a call from suicidal Suzy, a grueling game of cat and mouse unfolds; soon it seems that Suzy is holding all the cards. Lara realizes it’s time to take a decision and end the game.

Šutnja (The Silence)

Croatia, Ukraine

Creators: Marjan Alcevski, Miodrag Sila, Nebojsa Taraba, Dalibor Matanić

Showrunners: Miodrag Sila, Nebojsa Taraba

Director: Dalibor Matanić

with Kseniya Mishina, Goran Bogdan, Darko Milas

Production Companies: Drugi plan and HRT in coproduction with Beta Film, Star Media, OLL.TV and ZDF/ARTE

Broadcaster: HRT, OLL.TV

World Sales: Beta Film

1/6 episodes

When the body of a young girl washes up on a riverbank in Croatia, a police detective, a reporter, and the wife of a politician are sucked into a dark case that isn’t at all what it first seems.

Trom

Denmark, Faroe Islands

Creator: Torfinnur Jákupsson

Showrunner: Torfinnur Jákupsson

Directors: Kasper Barfoed, Davið Óskar Ólafsson, Peter Ahlén (co-director)

with Ulrich Thomsen, Maria Rich, Olaf Johannessen

Production Companies: REinvent Studios, KYK Pictures

Broadcaster: Viaplay, DR

World Sales: REinvent International Sales

2/6 episodes

Journalist Hannis receives a panicked message from Sonja, an animal rights activist, saying that her life is in danger. After returning home to the Faroes, he discovers Sonja’s body during a whale hunt. His search for answers uncovers a web of secrets.

Vanda

Portugal

Creator: Patricia Müller

Writers: Patricia Müller, Carmen Jimenez

Director: Simão Cayatte

with Gabriela Barros, João Baptista, Joana de Verona

Production Companies: SPi, S.A.; Legendary Television; La Panda Productions

Broadcaster: OPTO SIC (Portugal)

World Sales: Legendary Television

2/8 episodes

Vanda is a hairdresser living in Lisbon, who suddenly finds herself alone, with no husband or home but with two children to raise in the midst of the financial crisis. With a blonde wig and a toy gun, she takes destiny into her own hands and robs a bank.

ZERV (Divided We Stand)

Germany

Producers: Gabriela Sperl, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, Miriam Klein (EP)

Writers: Jens Köster, Kim Zimmermann, Gabriela Sperl, Michael Klette

Director: Dustin Loose

with Nadja Uhl, Fabian Hinrichs, Max Hubacher

Production Companies: Gabriela Sperl Produktion for W&B Television in collaboration with Wilma Film for ARD, MDR and ARD Degeto for Das Erste

Broadcaster: ARD, MDR, Das Erste

World Sales: Beta Film

1/6 episodes

In a newly-united Germany, an Eastern and a Western police officer have to work together to solve a murder, despite their differences – they soon learn that organized criminals from West and East were the first to join forces.

Short Form Block:

Diana Boss

France

Creator: Marion Seclin

Showrunners: Marion Seclin, Niels Rahou

Director: Niels Rahou

with Moon A, Tokou, Ilan Bergala

Production Company: La Belle Télé

Broadcaster: France tv slash

World Sales: France tv distribution

1/5 episodes

By day, Malika helps defend clients; by night, she becomes Diana Boss, battling with other rappers. In both roles, true to her convictions, she fights the same injustices that she herself is a victim of. To find her place in society, Malika must choose: Law or rap?

Fredløs (Outlaw)

Denmark

Creators: Malthe Jagd Miehe-Renard (screenplay), Babak Vakili (screenplay)

Director: Laurits Flensted-Jensen

with Besir Zeciri, Maria Cordsen, Afshin Firouzi

Production Companies: Strong Productions, Splay One

Broadcaster: DR

World Sales: DR Sales

1/8 episodes

Mohammed is looking for a quiet life with his girlfriend Ida. When he is charged with armed robbery, he is remanded in custody and experiences racism and betrayal. With time, he loses faith in his previous dreams and ambitions.

Narvalo S2 (About Last Night … S2)

France

Creator: Matthieu Longatte

Writer: Matthieu Longatte

Director:Matthieu Longatte

with Sandor Funtek, Sofia Lesaffre, Samir Decazza

Production Companies: Studiocanal Original, BDF Films

Broadcaster: Canal +

World Sales: Studiocanal

1/8 episodes

Each episode, inspired by an actual event, features different groups of friends telling each other about their latest crazy antics. A tribute to all those people who sacrifice their dignity so they will have some good stories to tell their mates.

Parlement S2 (Parliament S2)

France

Creator: Noé Debré

Showrunner: Noé Debré

Directors: Emilie Noblet, Jérémie Sein, Noé Debré

with Xavier Lacaille, Liz Kingsman, Philippe Duquesne

Production Company: Cinétévé, Artémis Productions, CineCentrum Deutsche Gesellschaft für Film- und Fernsehproduktion mbH

Broadcaster: France.tv, WDR, ONE, SWR & StudioHamburg

World Sales: France tv distribution

1/10 episodes

Samy, a young parliamentary assistant, arrives in Brussels just after the Brexit referendum. He is obviously not fit for the job. In fact, Samy doesn’t know much about European institutions at all, but he hopes to get away with this through wit and cunning…

(Sourced from Berlinale Press Release)

