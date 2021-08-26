AMERICAN FILM MARKET® PIVOTS TO ONLINE EVENT FOR 2021

Los Angeles, CA – August 26, 2021 – The American Film Market® (AFM®) will move its 2021 edition entirely online, the Independent Film & Television Alliance® (IFTA®) announced today. AFM 2021 Online will be held Monday, November 1 to Friday, November 5 – shifting one day earlier than its original dates. Registration for the five-day online event is now open.

AFM 2021 Online will feature Industry Offices, Screenings, Conferences, Panels and Workshops, the Networking Pavilion, LocationEXPO, and more. Event updates will be announced regularly via email, social media, and the AFM Website.



“We wish we could welcome the global industry back to Santa Monica but travel regulations, increased concerns about coronavirus variants around the world, and government restrictions on the ground prevent us from moving forward,” said Michael Ryan, Chairperson, IFTA and Partner, GFM Films. “However, IFTA is thrilled to host the market the industry expects – where no one will be excluded and all of our stakeholders can immerse themselves for five days dedicated to deal making, discovery, education, and reconnecting.”

About the American Film Market®(AFM®)

The AFM is the most efficient film acquisition, development and networking event in the world. More than US$1 billion in production and distribution deals are closed every year — on both completed films and those in every stage of development and production. Over five days in November, 7,000+ professionals from 70+ countries access the entire global catalogue of available films and projects, attend world class conferences, and connect with decision makers. The AFM is produced by the Independent Film & Television Alliance®.

About the Independent Film & Television Alliance® (IFTA®)

IFTA is the global trade association for independent film and television production, finance, distribution, and sales companies. The organization represents the independent sector before governments and international bodies and provides significant entertainment industry services to independent companies from 22 countries.

*Sourced from AFM Press release

