HOW TO WATCH THE 2021 SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS: HOSTED LIVE BY PATTON OSWALT

There are so many good films that I’ve seen at this year’s 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The previous years I attended, including my first foray when I lodged in Salt Lake City, (I am terrified of icy road conditions! ) and last year when I lodged in Park City at the Park City Hostel, I was fortunate to see any films. This year, however, I had a smorgasbord of films on my plate after formulating my coverage plan. I guestimated films I could incorporate. Other films, I garnered from the Sundance Dailies with Festival Director, Tabitha Jackson.

I got a pre-festival taste with Night of Kings at the Hollywood Legion Drive-in screening in the days prior to the festival start.

HollywoodGlee at the Hollywood Drive-in Cinema for the special screening of Philippe Lecote’s Night of the Kings.

I received my VR goggles (my first) and sat in utter and complete fascination as I danced the night away last night after experiencing Baobab Studios’ new immersive, Erick Oh-directed, animated film, Namoo – a shout out to Sam Doerge at New Frontier and Fumi Kitahara in making it a reality. I watched it twice!

Keep an eye on this multi-layered film.

So, as the festival’s Award Ceremony is upon us tomorrow, I’m sharing how we can all watch it together.

WHAT: On Tuesday, February 2, be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival’s Awards Night Ceremony and see which projects were selected to take home prizes by the jury members and by the 2021 Sundance Film Festival audiences. Free and open to all, join us to see who takes home the top prizes in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, U.S. Documentary Competition, World Dramatic Competition, World Documentary Competition, and NEXT.

WHO: Hosted by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt; along with Sundance’s Keri Putnam (CEO, Sundance Institute), Tabitha Jackson (Festival Director, Sundance Film Festival), and Kim Yutani (Director of Programming, Sundance Film Festival); special appearances by Alison Brie, Shira Haas, and Diego Luna.

Joined by the 2021 Sundance Film Festival jurors: Zeynep Atakan, Raúl Castillo, Ashley Clark, Julie Dash, Tacita Dean, Cynthia Erivo, Isaac Julien, Inge de Leeuw, Kim Longinotto, Laura Mulleavy, Kate Mulleavy, Joshua Oppenheimer, Mohamed Ouma Saïd, Jean Tsien, Daniela Vega, Lana Wilson, and Hanya Yanagihara.

WHERE: festival.sundance.org

To view the event create a free account on the Festival site or sign in if you have one.

Once on the platform, go to Talks & Events to Awards Ceremony and favorite it to add your to schedule by clicking the plus button (+).

WHEN: Tuesday, February 2 at 6:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. PT.

ABOUT THE 2021 SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL

From January 28–February 3, 2021, 73 feature films (most of them world premieres), 50 shorts, 4 Indie Series and 14 New Frontier AR / VR work premieres on the 2021 Sundance Film Festival’s custom-built and feature-rich platform across seven days of the Festival. Limited-attendance digital premieres feature waiting rooms where attendees can chat with one another and are followed by live Q&As; the New Frontier further augments the out-of-cinema virtual Festival experience with live interaction at Film Parties and a full suite of groundbreaking VR, XR, and new media work. The Festival expanded off-platform to 28 cities across the country through the Satellite Screen program where films premiered across the country and were complemented by talks and event programming from each screen on the festival platform.

