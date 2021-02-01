Ignite Day at Sundance 2021

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Today is Ignite Day, presented by Adobe. Here’s to the next generation of independent storytellers! Today’s screenings include exciting directorial debuts that are sure to be talked about all year long. See them here first. Carey Williams’s R#J is told entirely through social media and smartphone screens; Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.’s Wild Indian tells a story that spans centuries with an assured visual style that evokes fascination and dread; and in El Planeta, Amalia Ulman blurs the line between fact and fiction.

Also, there two big world premieres on deck today. First, at 1:00 p.m. MT, see Night of the Kings, the second feature of Ivory Coast director Philippe Lacôte. Later on, at 7:00 p.m. MT, Shaka King returns to the Festival with Judas and the Black Messiah, a historical drama that tells the story of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and his betrayal at the hands of William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) in 1969

And, don’t forget to check out what’s brewing in Cinema Café, presented by Audible. Today, a thought-provoking talk with actors Emilia Jones (CODA), Patti Harrison (Together Together, Weirdo Night), and Tyson Brown (First Date) is happening. Also, get ready for Come Together, another Big Conversation—this one supported by our friends at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Expect a mind-expanding talk on the intersection of science and technology, as explored through the lens of film and television.

Rounding out the day, make room for tonight’s Sound & Vision Speakeasy at 9:00 p.m. MT, presented by Southwest Airlines, featuring musical performances by artists like Bardo (Chicano Batman) and Frances Forever. You’ll only be able to access this one live, and we guarantee you won’t want to miss it.

Stay healthy! Stay happy! Stay free!

(Sourced from Sundance news release)

Like this: Like Loading...