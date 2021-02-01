Sundance 2021 Free Event Schedule for February 2nd

Posted by Larry Gleeson

This will be the last daily update for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. I hope everyone had a chance to experience some of the magic of Sundance these last few days. I know I did!

These are free event highlights for tomorrow, February 2nd, 2021. All of these activities are free to view globally. Sign up for an account at Festival.Sundance.org to access. All times are U.S. Mountain time.

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Artist Meetup: Cross-Community Storytelling

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

1:00 – 1:45

3:00 p.m.

Beyond the Screen: The Sparks Brothers and Summer of Soul 6:00 p.m.

Awards Celebration-Here’s a guide on how to watch:

WHAT: On Tuesday, February 2, be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival’s Awards Night Ceremony and see which projects were selected to take home prizes by the jury members and by the 2021 Sundance Film Festival audiences. Free and open to all, join us to see who takes home the top prizes in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, U.S. Documentary Competition, World Dramatic Competition, World Documentary Competition, and NEXT.

WHO: Hosted by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt; along with Sundance’s Keri Putnam (CEO, Sundance Institute), Tabitha Jackson (Festival Director, Sundance Film Festival), and Kim Yutani (Director of Programming, Sundance Film Festival); special appearances by Alison Brie, Shira Haas, and Diego Luna. Joined by the 2021 Sundance Film Festival jurors: Zeynep Atakan, Raúl Castillo, Ashley Clark, Julie Dash, Tacita Dean, Cynthia Erivo, Isaac Julien, Inge de Leeuw, Kim Longinotto, Laura Mulleavy, Kate Mulleavy, Joshua Oppenheimer, Mohamed Ouma Saïd, Jean Tsien, Daniela Vega, Lana Wilson, and Hanya Yanagihara. WHERE: festival.sundance.org To view the event create a free account on the Festival site or sign in if you have one.

Once on the platform, go to Talks & Events to Awards Ceremony and favorite it to add your to schedule by clicking the plus button (+). WHEN: Tuesday, February 2 at 6:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. PT. Stay healthy. Stay happy. Stay free!

