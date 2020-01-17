Posted by Larry Gleeson

While covering the red carpet last night for the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) American Riviera Award honoring Renee Zellwegger for her significant contributions to the art of motion pictures, I managed to catch a team of Danes in town with their satirical dramedy, Gutterbee. After witnessing last year’s SBIFF Audience Award winner and Nordic Cinema prize winner, another Danish offering, In Love and War, and after chatting up the Gutterbee team, I am quite optimistic, about this viewing. Make no mistake, the Danes are a force to be reckoned. Check out the conversation with Writer/Director Ulrich Thomsen and three of the film’s stars. And, make sure to get to a screening of Gutterbee! See below for details.

(From SBIFF.org) GUTTERBEE is a character-driven comedy about friendship and sausage–the German sausage, that is. Set in small-town America, it’s a story about two men who are hopeless dreamers and who join forces in a quest to erect the ultimate German sausage restaurant: the Gourmet House of Refuge. GUTTERBEE is also a social satire about the nexus of fear, where religion becomes an intellectual cul-de-sac, and racism, homophobia, and intolerance reign supreme.

Directed by Ulrich Thomsen

Produced by Ulrich Thomsen

Written by Ulrich Thomsen

Starring Antony Starr, Ewen Bremner, W. Earl Brown, Joshua Harto, Clark Middleton, Chance Kelly, Gareth Williams. Pia Mechler

Independent Competition / Screen Cuisine Sidebar

Country: Denmark

107 minutes

US Premiere

Screening tomorrow, January 18th, 12PM, Metro Theatre, Auditorium #4, and

January 20th, 8:20PM, Metro Theatre, Auditorium #2.

Visit SBIFF.org for more screening information

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...