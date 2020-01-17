OVERLAND and the Art of Falconry

Posted by Larry Gleeson

I had the distinct pleasure of meeting film director, Elisabeth Haviland James on the red carpet last night at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Check out the short conversation. It’s intense and informative. Don’t be afraid!

(FROM SBIFF) How can we connect to our natural, primal spirit when modern society threatens to erase it? OVERLAND is a stunning cinematic journey across four continents that twists and turns like nature itself – bridging ancient to modern, east to west, and earth to sky. Lauren, a daredevil anthropologist, trains injured eagles to fly and hunt while scouring the world for falconry secrets. A confused eagle whose tragic past seems beyond repair pushes her to the brink. Giovanni left Rome for a solitary life in the countryside with his wolves, horse, and hawks. After a transcendent experience with an 800-year-old falconry book, he begins to question his life’s purpose. In Dubai, Khalifa is training to be the world’s best falcon racer. For millennia, his nomadic ancestors hunted with falcons in the harsh Arabian desert. Now, with city life encroaching, he must find a way to keep his fragile Bedouin culture from vanishing forever. For more screening information check out sbiff.org Directed by Revere La Noue, Elisabeth Haviland James

Produced by Elisabeth Haviland James, Revere La Noue, Amy Tiemann, Michael Tiemann, Marilyn Jacobs Preyer, Christopher Behlau

Written by Elisabeth Haviland James, Revere La Noue

Starring Lauren McGough, Khalifa Bin Mujren, Giovanni Granati

Documentary Competition / Reel Nature Sidebar

Country: USA

105 minutes

World Premiere

Subtitled Free public screening today, 2PM, at the Lobero! Tomorrow, January 18th, 4PM, at the Fiesta Theatre, Auditorium #3, and Sunday, January 19th, 8:30AM, at the Metro Theatre, Auditorium #4. Until next time, I’ll see you at the festival!

