Sometimes it pays to be in the right place at the right time. More red carpet coverage from the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). Katharine O’Brien’s Lost Transmissions, a powerful human interest story starring Alexandra Daddario, is sure to pique the sensibilities. Check out the conversation and, more importantly, check out Lost Transmissions. See below for details.

(FROM SBIFF.org) Hannah, a shy songwriter, discovers that her friend, respected record producer Theo Ross, has lapsed on his medication for schizophrenia. Hannah rallies a group of friends to help commit Theo to a psychiatric facility, chasing him as he outruns his colorful delusions through the glamour and grit of Los Angeles. From the highs of rock ‘n’ roll to rock bottom, it’s a story of the unsung heroes behind the hits.

Directed by Katharine O’Brien

Produced by Filip Jan Rymsza, Tory Lenosky

Written by Katharine O’Brien

Starring Simon Pegg, Juno Temple, Alexandra Daddario

Cinesonic Sidebar

Country: USA

105 minutes

Last Lost Transmissions screenings of the festival!

Tomorrow, 6PM, Metro Theatre, Auditorium 4

January 19th, 2:20PM, Metro Theatre, Auditorium 2

For more screening information visit: SBIFF.org

