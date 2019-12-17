OSCARS 2020: 344 FEATURE FILMS IN CONTENTION FOR 2019 BEST PICTURE OSCAR

Posted by Larry Gleeson

344 FEATURE FILMS IN CONTENTION FOR 2019 BEST PICTURE OSCAR

(FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE) LOS ANGELES, CA — Three hundred forty-four feature films are eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today.



To be eligible for 92nd Academy Awards consideration, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by December 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

Under Academy rules, a feature-length motion picture must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

Feature films that receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release are not eligible for Academy Awards in any category. The “Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 92nd Academy Awards” is available at http://www.oscars.org/oscars/ rules-eligibility.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars® will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.

(Source: Press release Oscars.org)

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...