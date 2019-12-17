Netflix leads the way at Golden Globes

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Streaming giant Netflix came out a big winner at last week’s Golden Globe nominations by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Four Netflix movies garnered Golden Globe best picture nominations, including “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” and “Dolemite Is My Name.

“Marriage Story” had six nominations, including picture (drama), actor (Adam Driver), actress (Scarlett Johansson), supporting actress (Laura Dern), screenplay, and original score.

“The Irishman” got nominated five times for picture (drama), director (Martin Scorsese), supporting actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), and screenplay.

The Two Popes” garnered four nominations, including picture (drama), actor (Jonathan Pryce), supporting actor (Anthony Hopkins), and screenplay.

Dolemite Is My Name” picked up two nominations for picture (comedy) and actor (Eddie Murphy).

Overall, Netflix scored 34 nods, 17 in film and 17 nominations in the Television Section. Sony Pictures was second in the film category with eight nods, spread among “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (five), “Little Women” (two) and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (one).

With Oscar bids coming out next month, Netflix looks in pretty good shape to share in Oscar’s glow at this point.

The 77th Golden Globes will be hosted by Ricky Gervais and can be seen January 5 on NBC!

