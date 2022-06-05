A SEXPLANATION – A FILM THAT TALKS ABOUT SEX IN A WAY YOU LIKELY HAVEN’T SEEN AND WITH PEOPLE YOU WOULDN’T EXPECT

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Alex Liu’s comedic sex education documentary

Arrives on TVOD June 7

On all major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada

A FILM THAT TALKS ABOUT SEX IN A WAY YOU LIKELY

HAVEN’T SEEN AND WITH PEOPLE YOU WOULDN’T EXPECT

To right the wrongs of his all-American sex education, 36-year-old health reporter Alex Liu goes on a quest to uncover naked truths and hard facts—no matter how awkward it gets. From neuroscience labs to church pews, A Sexplanation features provocative conversations with psychologists, sex researchers, a Jesuit priest, and several generations of Alex’s own family. With humor and grit, Alex takes audiences on a playful, heartfelt journey from a shame-filled past to a happier, healthier, sexier future.

Not your typical queer, Asian American, comedic sex education documentary about the universal search for love, connection, and family acceptance. A SEXPLANATION is an award-winning film that has been screened at 32 film festivals on four continents, eight countries, and 18 states. Festival awards include Audience Award, Feature Documentary (Cinequest, Inside Out LGBTQ, Asian American International, ReelQ, Paris International), Jury Award, Feature Documentary (DC Asian Pacific, Honolulu Rainbow), Jury Award, Best First Time Film (Tallgrass), and Audience Award, Feature Film (Phoenix).

Directed by Liu, A Sexplanation is written by Leonardo Neri and Alex Liu, produced by Steven Flynn, and edited by Brian Emerick and Alex Liu. Brian Emerick serves as Cinematographer.

