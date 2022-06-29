NashFilm Announces Screening Venues for 53rd Nashville Film Festival and Opening Night Film

Posted by Larry Gleeson

53rd Festival returns to Belcourt Theater, and adds TPAC and Franklin Theatre. The Return of Tanya Tucker, a moving chronicle of the country star’s triumphant return to the stage, selected as Opening Night Film

The 53rd Nashville Film Festival, a week-long celebration of film, music, and culture, will take place in person at Nashville’s premier arts venues through film screenings, panels, and events, September 29 through October 5, 2022.

Live screenings will take place at the historic Belcourt Theater and the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville and the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN. The Nashville Film Festival will present more than 125 film screenings, a selection of post-film Q&As, and in-depth discussions with attending filmmakers.

The 53rd Nashville Film Festival will open with a red carpet premiere screening of THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER, the moving new documentary by Kathlyn Horan chronicling the collaboration between Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings, and Tanya Tucker for the latter’s triumphant return to the stage. From Sony Pictures Classics, The Return of Tanya Tucker enjoyed a world premiere at SXSW earlier this year; special guests attending Nashville Film Festival’s opening night screening and event will be announced at a later date.

The full slate of films and programs selected for the 53rd Nashville Film Festival will be announced in August.

Beyond the traditional in-person film festival screening, NashFilm will again host events and programs that highlight the many aspects of filmmaking, including a Screenwriting Competition (September 30-October 6); a Music Supervisors Program (virtual panels, workshops, and more, September 29-October 1); the Creators Conference (film industry panels and conversations, September 30 – October -2); and live music performances and new artist showcases throughout the week.

Celebrating innovation, music, and the many visions of the human spirit through the art of film, each year the Nashville Film Festival discovers elevates and honors filmmakers, screenwriters, and musicians from Tennessee and around the world while engaging, connecting, and strengthening the Nashville community. VIP Badges are now on sale for the Nashville Film Festival. For more information and to purchase passes, visit www.nashvilefilmfestival.org.

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) is a globally recognized nonprofit organization and cultural event presenting the best in world cinema, American independent films, and documentaries by veteran masters, up-and-coming directors, and first-time filmmakers. With Academy Award® qualifying status, the Nashville Film Festival celebrates innovation, music, and the many voices of the human spirit through the art of film. Originally founded in 1969, the Nashville Film Festival is one of the first film festivals in the United States and will host its 53rd festival from September 29-October 5, 2022. For more information, visit www.nashfilm.org.

