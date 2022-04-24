TCM Classic Film Festival – Day 3 Recap

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Day 3 at the 13th TCM Classic Film Festival brought forth a plethora of memories and good feelings. Film critic Leonard Maltin received the Robert Osborne Award and spoke at length about film as a true art form followed up by a tour de force performance by Actor John Barrymore in the 1932 Counsellor at Law.

In addition, several cast members from the 1982 classic, Diner, gathered for a pre-screening conversation at the Hollywood Legion Theatre. Also, Warren Beatty was in the house at the TCL Chinese IMAX Theatre for a conversation with TCM Host Ben Mankiewicz following the Beatty-led Heaven Can Wait (1981).

Check out the Highlights!

Respected film critic Leonard Maltin receives the Robert Osborne Award presented by actor and director Warren Beatty and TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

Special guests Kevin Bacon, Tim Daly, Steve Guttenberg, and Paul Reiser join TCM host Dave Karger for the 40th-anniversary screening of “Diner”

Warren Beatty joins TCM host Ben Mankiewicz for a screening of “Heaven Can Wait,” followed by a conversation about the film

Until next time…. I'll see you at the movies!

