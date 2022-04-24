#TCM, #TCMFF, Feature Film, TCM Classic Film Festival, television

TCM Classic Film Festival – Day 3 Recap

Leave a comment

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Day 3 at the 13th TCM Classic Film Festival brought forth a plethora of memories and good feelings. Film critic Leonard Maltin received the Robert Osborne Award and spoke at length about film as a true art form followed up by a tour de force performance by Actor John Barrymore in the 1932 Counsellor at Law.

In addition, several cast members from the 1982 classic, Diner, gathered for a pre-screening conversation at the Hollywood Legion Theatre. Also, Warren Beatty was in the house at the TCL Chinese IMAX Theatre for a conversation with TCM Host Ben Mankiewicz following the Beatty-led Heaven Can Wait (1981).

 

Check out the Highlights!

 

  • Respected film critic Leonard Maltin receives the Robert Osborne Award presented by actor and director Warren Beatty and TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: (L-R) TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, Robert Osborne Award recipient Leonard Maltin, and special guest Warren Beatty attend the Robert Osborne Award Reception during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the Hollywood Legion Theater on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

 

  • Special guests Kevin Bacon, Tim Daly, Steve Guttenberg, and Paul Reiser join TCM host Dave Karger for the 40th-anniversary screening of “Diner”

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: (L-R) Special guests Paul Reiser, Tim Daly, Kevin Bacon, Steve Guttenberg, and TCM host Dave Karger attend the screening of “Diner” during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the Hollywood Legion Theater on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

 

  • Warren Beatty joins TCM host Ben Mankiewicz for a screening of “Heaven Can Wait,” followed by a conversation about the film

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: (L-R) TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, special guest Warren Beatty, and General Manager of Turner Classic Movies Pola Changnon attend the screening of “Heaven Can Wait” during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the The Hollywood Roosevelt on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for TCM.

 

Until next time…. I’ll see you at the movies!

 

Larry Gleeson poses in front of the TCM display at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival. (Photo courtesy of HollywoodGlee/Larry Gleeson)

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.