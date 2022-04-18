2022 Sundance Film Festival: Asia returns for in-person festival and events on 25-28 August, 2022

Posted by Larry Gleeson

2022 Sundance Film Festival: Asia Short Film Competition submissions open

Calling for entries from Indonesian filmmakers now until 31 May, 2022

Sundance Film Festival: Asia, presented by the Sundance Institute and XRM Media is proud to announce the return of the 2022 edition of the Festival on Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th August, 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia with support from IDN Media.

The Festival will take place in person and include film screenings and panels catered to Indonesian audiences and additional events to enhance the experience, all to be announced in the summer.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue working with XRM Media to present the Festival in person this year in Jakarta. It is a powerful opportunity to share new independent films we love with engaged audiences in Indonesia,” said Tabitha Jackson, Festival Director of the Sundance Film Festival.

William Utomo, Chief Operating Officer, IDN Media, states that “We are very excited to work together to create the in-person festival experience and continue to serve the best interest of movie lovers in Indonesia. We hope that the Sundance platform can continue to push the movie industry forward.”

“Beyond our Festival in January, we strive throughout the year to find more emerging filmmakers around the world working in the short film form,” said Mike Plante, Senior Programmer for Short Films. “Last year our short film competition was a fantastic success. We loved the submissions, showcased ten of them in Sundance Asia, and were thrilled to have two of them at our Festival last January. Really excited to see more this year.”

To continue the support of Indonesian filmmakers, the Festival will again hold the Sundance Film Festival: Asia Short Film Competition, sponsored by Argo. Filmmakers can submit short films across any genre or theme that have been completed on or after 1 January 2020, with a duration between 3 to 20 minutes. Submissions are now open through 31 May 2022 to Indonesian citizens living domestically or abroad, 18 years or older.

A jury of representatives from the Sundance Institute, IDN Pictures, and Argo will curate a program of short films from among the competition submissions. The jury will also select a Jury Award winner, which will receive a $2000 USD cash prize sponsored by Argo. The jury includes:

Kim Yutani, Director of Programming, Sundance Film Festival Heidi Zwicker, Senior Programmer, Sundance Film Festival Mike Plante, Senior Programmer, Short Film, Sundance Film Festival Susanti Dewi, Head of IDN Pictures Amanda Salazar, Head of Programming and Acquisitions, Argo



Official selected shorts will be screened on Argo at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival: Asia in August and offered worldwide digital distribution on the platform post-festival. These films will also be automatically submitted for consideration in the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

For further information on submission procedures and rules and regulations, please visit the Sundance Asia Film Freeway page: https://filmfreeway.com/ SundanceAsia

About Sundance Institute

As a champion and curator of independent stories for the stage and screen, the nonprofit Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists in film, theatre, film composing, and digital media to create and thrive. Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute’s signature Labs, granting, and mentorship programs which are dedicated to developing new work and take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally, are supported largely through contributed revenue. Sundance Collab, a digital community platform, brings artists together to learn from each other and Sundance Advisors and connect in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discovering original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Sundance Institute has supported projects such as CODA, Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, Time, MInari, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, City So Real, Top of the Lake, Between the World & Me, Wild Goose Dreams and Fun Home.

About XRM Media

XRM Media is an award-winning entertainment and media technology company dedicated to supporting, producing, and financing diversity-driven, multicultural content across all mediums with its global partners. Through unconventional thinking, utilizing our diverse portfolio of investments, and taking risks on projects we believe in–XRM defies conventional expectations in both the traditional and new media space to connect a global audience with resonant and powerful stories.

About IDN Media

IDN Media is the leading media platform company for Millennials and Gen Z in Indonesia, with over 70 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). Our vision is to democratize information and bring positive impacts to the society.

About Argo

Argo is the streaming platform on a mission to change the way you watch, share and discover film. Argo is building a community; connecting filmmakers to audiences, and featuring all genres of short films curated into themed playlists by film festivals, filmmakers, and influencers from around the world.

Argo makes sure that filmmakers get paid! The platform works on a revenue-share basis with a goal to ensure filmmakers have the opportunity to truly showcase their work, while entertaining and inspiring the new wave of independent film..

