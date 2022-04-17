HARVEY (1950) – Today’s AFI Movie Club Selection

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The sweet story of a misunderstood man with an unlikely companion – a 6′ 3 1/2″ tall white invisible rabbit friend that only he can see – HARVEY (1950) stars AFI Life Achievement Award recipient James Stewart, and was honored among the American Film Institute’s ranking of the funniest films of all time. Based on Mary Chase’s 1944 play of the same name and directed by Henry Koster, HARVEY, orbits around the unlikely pair – one seen, one unseen – and the ensuing debacle when the man’s sister decides to have him committed to a sanitarium. Available on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.



