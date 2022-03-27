Winners of the 2022 Oscars – CODA takes Best Picture

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosted this year’s Academy Awards – the first time ever that three women have hosted the show. Another first time ever was Will Smith assaulting (battery) comedian, Chris Rock, a fellow actor and Best Documentary presenter, on live television.

And, the Oscar goes to…..

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA” – WINNER

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” – WINNER

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – “Drive My Car”

Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”

Will Smith – “King Richard” – WINNER

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – WINNER

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” – WINNER

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” – WINNER

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” – WINNER

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast” – WINNER

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die) – WINNER

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

Best Animated Feature Film

“Encanto” – WINNER

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best International Feature Film

“Drive My Car” – WINNER

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – WINNER

“Writing with Fire”

Best Cinematography

“Dune” – WINNER

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune” – WINNER

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune” – WINNER

“Encanto”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune” – WINNER

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Production Design

“Dune” – WINNER

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune” – WINNER

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom”

Best Costume Design

“Cruella” – WINNER

“Dune”

“Cyrano”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – WINNER

“House of Gucci”

Best Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper” – WINNER

Best Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye” – WINNER

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball” – WINNER

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Danny Glover received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, while Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann received honorary Oscars.

Until next year, I’ll see you at the movies.

Like this: Like Loading...