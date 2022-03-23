Posted by Larry Gleeson

94TH OSCARS® ROUNDS OUT SHOW PRESENTERS:

JOSH BROLIN, JACOB ELORDI, JAKE GYLLENHAAL, JASONMOMOA, JILL SCOTT, J.K. SIMMONS, SERENA WILLIAMS, VENUS WILLIAMS AND RACHEL ZEGLER

THE OSCARS SET TO AIR LIVE, MARCH 27, ON ABC

LOS ANGELES, CA – Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan today announced the final slate of presenters for the 94th Oscars®. Rounding out the presenter lineup are Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Rachel Zegler. The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White and Yuh-Jung Youn.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. American Sign Language (ASL) provided by Certified Deaf Interpreters, live closed captioning and audio description will be available during the live broadcast.

(News release from Communications Department of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

