Santa Barbara Film Festival Kicking Off With THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN

The 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), featuring 48 world premieres and 95 U.S. premieres from over 54 countries, along with tributes featuring the year’s top talent, panel discussions, and free community education and outreach programs. The festival will start with the Opening Night Film, the U.S. Premiere of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN, a heartwarming British comedy starring Oscar winners Sally Hawkins and Mark Rylance, on Wednesday, March 2nd, 8:00 P.M., at the historic Arlington Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara, Calif. The Opening Night Film will be presented by UGG.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN is based on the true story of Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, who managed to gain entry to the qualifying round of The British Open Championship in 1976, despite never having played a round of golf. He shot the worst round in Open history and drew the ire of the golfing elite, but he ultimately became a folk hero, and more importantly, he showed his family the importance of pursuing one’s dreams. Tickets are available HERE.

Masks and proof of vaccination will be required to enter the theater.

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films including 100+ premieres representing over 60 countries, tributes, and panel discussions, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

