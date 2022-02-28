FELIX & PAUL STUDIOS, IN ASSOCIATION WITH TIME STUDIOS, LAUNCH “SPACEWALKERS” WITH META QUEST

Posted by Larry Gleeson

FELIX & PAUL STUDIOS, IN ASSOCIATION WITH TIME STUDIOS, LAUNCH THE SPECIAL FEATURE “SPACEWALKERS” EXCLUSIVELY WITH META QUEST

Witness The World’s First Spacewalk Captured in Cinematic VR on Meta Quest’s VR Headsets

WHAT: SPACEWALKERS, part of Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, is the latest special feature from Felix & Paul Studios. Accessible only on Meta Quest VR headsets, witness the world’s first-ever spacewalk captured in cinematic VR outside the International Space Station.

SPACEWALKERS SYNOPSIS: In spring 2021, Felix & Paul Studios sent the first-ever cinematic virtual reality camera designed to operate in the vacuum of space to the International Space Station. The result is a spectacular, fully immersive, 10-minute experience that will allow you to witness the world’s first spacewalk as if you were actually there. The images were captured in low Earth orbit over several days using specialized 3D, 360-degree Space Cameras. Catch this feature and more Emmy Award-winning experiences in the Space Explorers app on Meta Quest.

WHEN: March 1, 2021 at 12:00 AM PST / 3:00 AM EST In Horizon Venues

ACCESS: There are two ways to experience this content in fully-immersive virtual reality (VR) Meta Quest and Quest 2 headsets for free:

Oculus TV: Experience this content in high-quality 3D, 360° on Oculus TV HERE.

Horizon Venues app: You can also view the content on Horizon Venues HERE as part of its “Always On” Programming from March 1 at 12:00 AM PST to March 31 at 11:59 PM PST.

About Space Explorers: The ISS Experience

The largest production ever filmed in space, Emmy Award-winning Space Explorers: The ISS Experience is an epic immersive series that invites you to join eight astronauts on life-changing missions aboard the International Space Station. The series features NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Christina Koch, Jessica Meir, Andrew Morgan, Nick Hague and Victor Glover, CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Shot over two years using Felix & Paul Studios’ specialized 3D, 360-degree Space Cameras, and with exclusive access to the crew, the production produced over 200 hours of high-end virtual reality footage, and the first-ever visuals of the ISS, Planet Earth, and a spacewalk captured in high-end cinematic virtual reality. Get access to the astronauts’ full experience through moments of camaraderie, shared meals, and personal video logs. Behind the scenes, the footage is available at Time.com/Space.

About Felix & Paul Studios

Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning creator of immersive entertainment experiences, creating unparalleled, highly engaging, presence-based experiences for the next generation of technology-enabled devices and venues. The studio’s catalog of over thirty 3D, 360-degree experiences exhibits the “industry’s best” in the new medium of immersive storytelling, including:

The studio’s content is available for distribution in a range of immersive formats including 360-degree mobile on 5G-enabled smartphones, tablets, and headsets; 360-degree full-dome projection in domes and planetariums; fully-immersive VR on Meta Quest and other high-end virtual reality platforms; Giant Screen projection for science centers, space welcome centers and large-format cinemas; and the touring life-scale immersive exhibit, THE INFINITE, produced in partnership with PHI Studio. Felix & Paul Studios is the leading Space Media Company and the only media company recognized as an “Official Implementation Partner” by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory.

About TIME Studios

TIME Studios is the Emmy Award-winning television and film division of TIME, the global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 90 million around the world. Built on the foundation of TIME’s award-winning visual journalism, which has earned over 52 major awards and nominations in the last seven years, and achieved 577 million video streams across all platforms in 2019, Emmy-winning TIME Studios harnesses the access and authority of one of the world’s most trusted and respected brands to bring premium truth-based programming to television and film around the world while continuing to push the boundaries of journalism and visual storytelling through new cutting-edge mediums including virtual reality and augmented reality.

About Meta Quest

The Meta Quest team at Reality Labs lets people defy distance—connecting with each other and the world—through world-class VR hardware and software. The Meta Quest content team pursues the creation of best-in-class games, narrative experiences, and new VR use-cases like fitness, productivity, and travel. Meta Quest joins other teams at Reality Labs dedicated to cutting-edge research, computer vision, haptics, social interaction, and more. Reality Labs is committed to driving the state of the art forward through relentless innovation.

