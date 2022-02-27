Free SBIFF Filmmaker Seminars!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is once again offering free filmmaker seminars. In previous years, the seminars were held behind the Lobero Theatre.

This year, however, the conversations will be held outside at Casa de la Guerra located at 15 East De La Guerra Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The topics reflect films and highlights from the various sections and sidebars programmed for this year’s festival.

Topic – Diversity

Thursday, March 3 – 11:00 AM

Topic – Women Filmmakers

Friday, March 4 – 11:00 AM

Topic – Independent Filmmakers

Monday, March 7 – 11:00 AM

Topic – The Future of Theaters (In this Age of Streaming)

Tuesday, March 8 – 11:00 AM

Topic – International Filmmaking

Wednesday, March 9 – 11:00 AM

Topic – Documentary Activism

Thursday, March 10 – 11:00 AM

Topic – How to Make a Great Short

Friday, March 11 – 11:00 AM

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films including 100+ premieres representing over 60 countries, tributes, and panel discussions, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

(Sourced from SBIFF.org)

