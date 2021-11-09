The Week of AFI FEST 2021: Festival Programming Intern Payton Ewalt Picks

By Festival Programming Intern Payton Ewalt

I’d never imagined that the extent of my connection with AFI would go farther trying to complete the AFI 100 Greatest American Films list, but I was beyond lucky to participate in an internship this semester that allowed me to work closely with the amazing AFI FEST Programming team.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been privileged enough to screen incredible films, work with the film database and be a part of a wonderful team that immediately welcomed me and taught me everything to know about AFI FEST.

As a first-time festivalgoer, I’ll admit I’ve never been more excited for anything than to finally see how this all comes together!

From this year’s festival lineup, I’ve had far more than a few favorites, nevertheless, here are my top three short films: