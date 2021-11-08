AFI FEST 2021 ANNOUNCES SPONSORS AND CULTURAL PARTNERS

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Festival Tickets and Passes Available Online

OR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, November 8, 2021 — The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today the sponsors and cultural supporters for AFI FEST 2021, which will take place November 10-14. This year’s hybrid festival will feature both in-person screenings and events in Los Angeles, CA, as well as virtual screenings, showcasing transformative stories from groundbreaking artists. Visit FEST.AFI.com to view this year’s lineup.

Apple Original Films and AT&T return as the festival’s Premium Sponsors. AT&T continues its commitment to filmmakers and will be hosting a virtual workshop for all festival filmmakers titled “Making the Untold Told: A Look into AT&T Presents: Untold Stories.” AT&T Presents: Untold Stories is in its fifth year of bringing the work of emerging voices to audiences, with a $1 Million production prize, distribution on HBO Max and guaranteed festival premiere. Learn more here about the workshop at AFI FEST, which will include tips on creating the best applications and guidance on crafting the most compelling pitch.

Festival Sponsors include IMDb, National Geographic Documentary Films, and Netflix. IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and trusted source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, is committed to celebrating content that reflects its diverse global audience. IMDb invites festival attendees to rate and review AFI FEST titles to help entertainment fans make informed viewing choices and discover new stories and storytellers. Festival attendees can visit https://www.imdb.com/festival- central/afi/ to learn more. New this year, Netflix is bringing their Netflix Queue content to the AFI FEST Festival Hub where audiences can view interviews, photos and other additional content from BRUISED, THE POWER OF THE DOG and tick, tick…BOOM! The additional content can be viewed https://fest.afi.com/netflix- queue/.

Los Angeles Times is back as the festival’s Primary Media Partner and the Red Carpet Premieres Media Partner.

Meet the Press is an Official Media Partner and will present the Meet the Press Film Festival at AFI FEST. The short documentary film festival will take place as part of AFI FEST with in-person screenings in Los Angeles, along with virtual screenings online. The Meet the Press Film Festival celebrates five years of showcasing the best issue-based documentary shorts that shed light on the most consequential issues of our time. This unique platform connects filmmakers, subjects, audiences and NBC News through film and documentary storytelling. NBC News correspondents and anchors, including Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Jacob Soboroff, Shaq Brewster, Ali Vitali and Morgan Radford, will moderate thought-provoking conversations with filmmakers following each program for both virtual and in-person audiences.

Additional Official Media Sponsors include Variety, who will have Clayton Davis, Film Awards Editor, moderate post-screening discussions with the filmmakers for JOCKEY and WHO WE ARE; The Hollywood Reporter, who will be presenting the AFI FEST 2021 Indie Contender Roundtable hosted by columnist Scott Feinberg; and The Wall Street Journal.

Affiliate Media Partners include Deadline, IndieWire, LA Confidential, MovieMaker Magazine, and The Wrap.

Hollywood & Highland and TCL Chinese Theatre return as Official Sponsors.

Contributing Sponsors include Dell Technologies, Eventive, Panavision, Quixote and Simple DCP. Sustaining Sponsors include Film Freeway, National Endowment for the Arts and US Banks.

Festival underwriters, whose generous philanthropy supports the festival, include Scott Patterson, Anne Dougherty and David Dobrikin, Mike Gonzalez and Joseph Kaufman.

This year’s Cultural Sponsors include ELMA (European Languages and Movies in America), the Farhang Foundation, Istituto Italiano di Cultura Los Angeles, SAGindie, Villa Albertine, the Consulate General of Switzerland and the Consulate General of the Czech Republic.

Previously announced

AFI FEST 2021 takes place from November 10 – 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The World Premiere of tick, tick…BOOM! directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda will open the festival and KING RICHARD directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green will close the festival. Additional Red Carpet Premieres include the World Premieres of Academy Award® winner Halle Berry’s directorial debut BRUISED, Academy Award® winner Benjamin Cleary’s feature directorial debut SWAN SONG, SING 2 directed by Garth Jennings, PARALLEL MOTHERS directed by Academy Award® winner Pedro Almodóvar and THE POWER OF THE DOG directed by Academy Award® winner Jane Campion. The full program can be found here.

With health and safety being top priority, AFI FEST 2021 will require all festival-goers who attend in-person events and/or screenings to be fully vaccinated.

Passes and individual tickets to AFI FEST 2021 are currently available on FEST.AFI.com. AFI Members receive exclusive discounts and benefits to the festival. To become an AFI member, visit AFI.com/join/ .

About the American Film Institute (AFI)

The American Film Institute (AFI) is a nonprofit organization with a mandate to champion the moving image as an art form. Established in 1967, AFI launched the first comprehensive history of American film and sparked the movement for film preservation in the United States. In 1969, AFI opened the doors of the AFI Conservatory, a graduate-level program to train narrative filmmakers. AFI’s enduring traditions include the AFI Life Achievement Award, which honors the masters for work that has stood the test of time; AFI AWARDS, which celebrates the creative ensembles of the most outstanding screen stories of the year; and scholarly efforts such as the AFI Catalog of Feature Films and the AFI Archive that preserve film history for future generations. AFI exhibition programs include AFI FEST, AFI DOCS and year-round exhibition at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Maryland. Other pioneering programs include workshops aimed at increasing diversity in the storytelling community, including the AFI Directing Workshop for Women and the AFI Cinematography Intensive for Women. AFI’s newest program is AFI Movie Club, a daily global engagement for those who love the movies. Read about all of these programs and more at AFI.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/ AmericanFilmInstitute, YouTube.com/AFI, Twitter.com/AmericanFilm and Instagram.com/ AmericanFilmInstitute.

About AFI FEST

Now in its 35th year, AFI FEST is a world-class event, showcasing the best films from across the globe. With an innovative slate of programming, the five-day festival historically presents screenings, panels and conversations, featuring both master filmmakers and new cinematic voices. This year’s edition takes place in-person and online November 10-14, 2021. The festival includes Special Presentations of high-profile films with Q&As featuring the films’ cast and crew and a robust lineup of fiction and nonfiction features and shorts presented in established AFI FEST sections. Additional information about AFI FEST is available at FEST.AFI.com. Connect with AFI FEST at Facebook.com/AFIFEST, Twitt er.com/AFIFEST, Instagram/ AmericanFilmInstitute and YouT ube.com/AFI.

