SBIFF’s Montecito Award announced!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Actress Amanda Seyfried will receive the Montecito Award at the 36th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). Seyfried will be honored on Friday, April 9th, 2021, and will be recognized for her impressive career and performance in David Fincher’s MANK from Netflix, for which she recently received Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice nominations.

“Amanda gives one of the best performances of 2020 in “Mank,” and makes us do a double-take about her whole career. This is a defining moment for her, and a rediscovery for us,” comments SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.

The Montecito Award is named after one of the most beautiful and stylish areas in Santa Barbara. Past recipients include Lupita Nyong’o, Melissa McCarthy, Saoirse Ronan, Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Bill Condon, and Naomi Watts.

The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from March 31st through April 10th, 2021. More information, as well as Festival passes and tickets, will be available in the coming weeks at www.sbiff.org.

(Source: SBIFF News Release)

