AFI MOVIE CLUB LAUNCHES CELEBRATION OF AFI AWARDS WITH VIDEO HONORING THE OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

Spike Lee, Aaron Sorkin, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Phoebe Dynevor And More To Be Featured In Upcoming Exclusive AFI AWARDS Videos

AFI’s global Movie Club program is showcasing the AFI AWARDS official selections, starting with the launch of the traditional “March of Time” video celebrating the 2020 honorees.

New and exclusive content featuring special guests from the honored works, including Spike Lee, Aaron Sorkin, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Phoebe Dynevor, among others, will be part of the daily celebration of the honorees beginning tomorrow, February 5, through the virtual benediction on February 26. Exclusive programming released daily will include special introductions and brand new AFI “Behind the Scene” conversation with filmmakers and actors.

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR DA 5 BLOODS JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM MANK MINARI NOMADLAND ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… SOUL SOUND OF METAL THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR BETTER CALL SAUL BRIDGERTON THE CROWN THE GOOD LORD BIRD LOVECRAFT COUNTRY THE MANDALORIAN MRS. AMERICA THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT TED LASSO UNORTHODOX

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

HAMILTON

All of the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form and make a mark on American society. When placed in an historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual record of our modern world.

On February 26, the AFI AWARDS tributes will culminate with a virtual benediction premiering on YouTube.com/AFI and AFI.com/MovieClub.

The AFI AWARDS celebration will be sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory – for a total contribution of $250,000.

