Sundance 2021 Dailies Highlights Day 3

Intentional deviation or not, today’s Sundance Dailies veered toward a Good Morning America format. As the legendary pop American philosopher Frank Zappa once said, “Deviating from the norm is the way of progress.” – (Thank you, Tabitha Jackson)

PASSING Writer/Director Rebecca Hall shares her experience in dealing with the issues of passing as white with her Black ancestry during the Sundance Dailies on January 30th, 2021, at the Sundance Film Festival.

This morning’s Sundance Dailies brought in filmmakers Rebecca Hall (Passing), Eugenio Derbez (CODA), and Associate Programmer Stephanie Owens, as special guests for Breakfast with….. Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. Derbez showcased his cooking skills as well.

CODA Filmmaker Eugenio Derbez shares his breakfast culinary skills as part of the Sundance Dailies at the Sundance Film Festival on January 30th, 2021.

Owens would be spending her day at the New Frontier. For sure! I New Frontier is the cutting edge, avant-garde, media exhibit run by Chief Curator, Shari Frilot. Not only are the exhibits far-reaching, but the conversations are also spectacular. Last year, I sat down with Sam Droege for a Sundance Press Office-approved interview. Wasn’t 100% it was going to happen, but the approval came through.

Today’s “Cooper in Park City” segment, featuring Director Emeritus, and Utah reporter -at-large, John Cooper, topped the charts with a surprise appearance and performance skit with Queer Eye’s Tan France.

John Cooper, left, gets fashion advice from Queer Eye’s Tan France at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, on Saturday, January 30th, 2021, in Park City, Utah.

Jackson closed the show with a moment of meditation as the stunning photo from the Utah State Tourism Office panned across my screen. Cowabunga!

Stay tuned as this year’s festival is gaining momentum!

The festival runs through February 3rd, with numerous free events available globally.

*FREE EVENT SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

*All of these activities are free to view globally. Sign up for an account at Festival.Sundance.org to access. All times are U.S. Mountain time.

Eugenio Derbez (CODA) and Rebecca Hall (Passing). Presented by Acura. Trust me, you’ll want to tune in. 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Sundance Dailies with Tabitha Jackson and Utah at-large correspondent, John Cooper. Tomorrow’s guests include(CODA) and(Passing). Presented by Acura. Trust me, you’ll want to tune in.

Rita Moreno & Sonia Manzano promises a culture of conversation and thought-provoking insights. 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Cinema Café withpromises a culture of conversation and thought-provoking insights.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Artist Meetup: Positionality in the Editing Room. Featuring Carla Gutierrez and Malika Zouhali-Worrall in conversation with Carrie Lozano. Join up and engage in conversation around technical and philosophical topics affecting the storytelling field. 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. The Big Conversation: Barbed Wire Kisses Redux. The year 1992 was a watershed one for LGBTQ+ film, giving birth to the term “New Queer Cinema” and introducing a revolutionary generation of films and filmmakers with energetic irreverence and disruptive aesthetics. At the 1992 Sundance Film Festival, B. Ruby Rich convened and moderated a panel of preeminent artists (including the late Derek Jarman) to discuss their work and the historic moment of its emergence. This year, Rich and other LGBTQ+ titans including Andrew Ahn, Greg Araki, Silas Howard, Isaac Julien, and Rose Troche, gather 30 years later to look back and imagine forward in this contemporary edition of Barbed Wire Kisses.

Sundance Film Festival producers and the Sundance Institute Creative Producing fellows with the presentation of the Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Awards. 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Producers Celebration. A celebration of the 2021Film Festival producers and theInstitute Creative Producing fellows with the presentation of theInstitute | Amazon Studios Producers Awards.

Sundance Film Festival as their creators discuss the art and craft behind their projects. 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Beyond the Screen : Exploring Genre. Beyond the Screen will illuminate the creative process behind some of the most anticipated films in the 2021Film Festival as their creators discuss the art and craft behind their projects.

10:00 – 11:30 p.m. Speakeasy: Conjuring the Collective – Womxn at Sundance promises an evening of dynamic performance and energizing conversation. Continuing the tradition of gathering and celebrating the womxn in the Festival community, this year’s event will reclaim the idea of a coven as a source of magic, healing, and power.

