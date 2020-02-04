2020 Sundance Spotlight: Sam Doerge

Posted by Larry Gleeson

First-year New Frontiers Center Festival Coordinator, Sam Doerge, is making the most out of her 2020 Sundance Film Festival experience. Doerge has a background in art having majored in Visual and Critical Research with a minor in Sculpture at the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In addition, Doerge is the Programming Coordinator for Denver Film and is the Art Director for the Telluride Film Festival.

While working as the Telluride Art Director, Doerge came in contact with Spheres, the three-part virtual reality series written and directed by Eliza McNitt, produced by Jess Engle, and executively produced by Darren Aronofsky. Spheres made a huge splash at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival as it sold for a seven-figure sum. Engle is attending this year’s festival as a producer for the augmented reality installation Breathe. The New Frontiers Center is in its second year of operation.

Having dreamt about Immersive Storytelling and voraciously reading about installation management, Doerge seemed to be in the right place at the right time to explore the exponentially growing field of virtual reality/augmented reality. Always an admirer of the New Frontier at Sundance from afar, Doerge seized the opportunity to apply for an opening this year as the Interim Manager of the New Frontiers Lab. Due to her Art Director commitment at the Telluride Film Festival, however, Doerge could not accept the interim manager position and consequently was offered the New Frontiers Center Festival Coordinator contract. Doerge believes the 12 hour working days (the new Frontiers Center’s first day wound up being the longest as the day, 7:30AM – 2:30AM, concluding at the end of the artists’ Opening Night party) have offered a wonderful opportunity to learn from highly professional and highly respective peers.

With the enormously talented artists, including Diego Galafassi (Breathe), and their assistants, Doerge coordinated a process where the Sundance personnel could augment and amplify the immersive virtual/augmented reality experience. Working closely with her manager, Boji Wong, a mother of three who managed the New Frontiers Center singly last year, the duo trained staff, volunteers, and docents to facilitate a smoothly operating New Frontiers Center for the artists and patrons alike. As anyone who has ever been in the fray of a battle knows – planning helps! Nevertheless, “being in the moment making decisions that balance and manage expectations of all parties involved have been the keys to a smoothly operating New Frontiers Center,” according to Doerge.

The installation seems to be operating smoothly as two previews on Saturday for the press and industry professionals were conducted successfully. In addition, the women docents have provided unswerving support in ensuring the artist’s needs are being met with VIP’s, industry professionals, and festivalgoers all clamoring for a chance to experience the exhilarating displays. And, as the environment is in a constant state of change, each day and, in reality, each moment, has its unique characteristics requiring a moment-to-moment response.

What also is working for Doerge as the New Frontiers Center Festival Coordinator at Sundance is the overall working environment of highly professional and respectful co-workers, a strong sense of community inside New Frontiers, and the opportunity to learn. With several successful sculpture creations to her credit, Doerge understands how to bring a vision to fruition and had sincere appreciation watching the New Frontiers Center come to life. In addition, her New Frontier Center experience has brought Doerge into contact with seasoned professionals possessing high skill sets such as Production Designer Jamie McMurry, and Shari Frilot, Chief Curator. “Shari Frilot has impeccable taste. The best I’ve ever seen,” said Doerge.

With three weeks of coordinating Immersive Experience under her belt, Doerge plans to return to her Denver Film post and Telluride Art Director position with a fresh perspective and looks forward to the challenges ahead – including the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will run from Thursday, January 21–Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Until then, I’ll see you at the movies!

