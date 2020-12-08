Don’t miss SYLVIE’S LOVE – Coming December 23rd on Amazon Prime!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Sylvie’s Love is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime beginning December 23, 2020. One of the most aesthetically beautiful films to date, Sylvie’s Love was a crowd-pleaser at the Sundance 2020 Film Festival this past February in Park City, Utah.

For me, it doesn’t get any better than watching wonderfully talented actors, given strong writing, performing in sophisticated, cinematic production designs. Add to that winning combination a top-notch, jazz-infused soundtrack and I’m off to the moon and back. Highly recommended film!

Here’s the 2020 Sundance film synopsis:

“The jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the New York summer of 1957. Sylvie helps around her father’s record store as she waits for her fiancé to return from war—until sweet saxophonist Robert walks in looking for a day job to subsidize his residency at the Blue Morocco lounge. This chance meeting kindles a deep passion in each of them, unlike anything they’ve felt before. Sylvie’s mother immediately disapproves and reminds Sylvie of her engagement, while Robert’s band books their first big gig overseas. As time passes, the sexual revolution begins, and Motown becomes king, the two fall in and out of each other’s arms, but never out of love.

Writer/director Eugene Ashe delicately melds romance and music into a sweeping romantic story that transcends changing times, geography, and professional success. Tessa Thompson shines as unapologetic, confident Sylvie in the groundbreaking role of a woman who takes control of her life in unexpected ways. With exquisite costumes and a timeless soundtrack, Sylvie’s Love is an ode to the unstoppable force of love in our lives.” – Sundance

Like this: Like Loading...