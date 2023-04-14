2023 TCMFF Opening Night

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Opening Night of the 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival kicked off with a screening of Rio Bravo (1959) in celebration of Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary, featuring a conversation with WBD CEO David Zaslav and The Film Foundation Board members Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson about the mission of The Film Foundation as well as Rio Bravo star Angie Dickinson.

Even with a slight drizzle the red carpet was abuzz at the historic Chinese Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.

