SBIFF’s Return of The French Wave Film Festival 2023

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s (SBIFF’s) French Wave is BACK! 11 new films will play from July 14 – 20 at SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre.

The program has not been announced yet. However, passes are available now by clicking here: SBIFF 2023 FRENCH WAVE PASSES

Patron Pass ~ $250

• Reserved Seating

• Access to ALL Film Screenings

• 10% Discount on Popcorn and Soda

• Recognition on screen before each film

• $160 tax deductible

Cinephile Pass ~ $90

• Access to one screening of each film

Let’s take this cinematic journey to France together – you’ll be glad you did!

Like this: Like Loading...