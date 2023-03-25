Posted by Larry Gleeson
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s (SBIFF’s) French Wave is BACK! 11 new films will play from July 14 – 20 at SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre.
The program has not been announced yet. However, passes are available now by clicking here: SBIFF 2023 FRENCH WAVE PASSES
Patron Pass ~ $250
• Reserved Seating
• Access to ALL Film Screenings
• 10% Discount on Popcorn and Soda
• Recognition on screen before each film
• $160 tax deductible
Cinephile Pass ~ $90
• Access to one screening of each film
Let’s take this cinematic journey to France together – you’ll be glad you did!
One thought on “SBIFF’s Return of The French Wave Film Festival 2023”
Awesome!