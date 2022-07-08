INDIE RIGHTS TO RELEASE NICOLA ROSE’S GOODBYE, PETRUSHKA

Posted by Larry Gleeson

LOS ANGELES, CA (July 6, 2022) – Indie Rights has acquired Worldwide rights to Nicola Rose’s female coming-of-age comedy Goodbye, Petrushka. Indie Rights and Parsley Productions are pleased to announce a week-long engagement in Los Angeles (July 15-21) at Cinelounge Sunset and a one-night NYC event on July 17 planned prior to a release on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada on July 21, to be followed shortly by other major streaming platforms. This is a film you do not want to miss…

Check out the trailer!

This little-indie-that-could, which is a rare female coming-of-age/romantic comedy hybrid that actually isn’t focused on the actual romance. It’s deeply silly, and (at least for me) wonderful in that the “success” of the young woman’s journey isn’t predicated on a wedding bells wrap up. And I know you know what I mean.

The film killed it at Dances With Films, and is now going to do a week run at Cinelounge (July 15-21) in Los Angeles before streaming everywhere.

Rose’s feature film directorial debut, Goodbye, Petrushka focuses on Claire (Lizzie Kehoe), a romantic, a puppeteer, and a fish out of water at college. Following a chance meeting with Thibault, a French figure skater at the end of his career, and at the behest of her crazy, rich best friend, Claire leaves school and moves from New York to Paris. Once there, she meets Thibault again and they embark on a unique project together with her puppets. However, her new life is constantly thwarted by obstinate French bureaucrats, her job as a nanny for a horrible Parisian family, and a frustratingly toxic relationship she has also managed to land herself. Claire’s Paris is less a personal renaissance and more a relentless series of faux pas. In the end, she will have to figure out that to find happiness, she will need to put herself first and listen to her own unique, silly, and beautiful heart.

Rose said, “Goodbye, Petrushka is a story about a young woman’s growing-up experience in all its weird, messy glory. I have always wished there were more stories about young people, especially young women, making mistakes — sometimes huge, embarrassing, goofy mistakes — yet coming out stronger and smarter at the other end. We are thrilled that Indie Rights is inspired by the story and decided to champion it. We were independent in every sense of the word — not just in terms of our production, but also when it came to the story we wanted to tell.”

“We are thrilled to be able to represent Goodbye, Petrushka,” said Linda Nelson, co-Founder of Indie Rights. “A film from a young woman’s point of view that is funny, heart-felt, romantic, set in New York and Paris, and includes animation and puppets – what more could one ask for? Like the film’s main character, we see big things for this film and look forward to introducing it to a world-wide audience.”

The deal was negotiated by Linda Nelson on behalf of Indie Rights and Goodbye, Petrushka Producer Tierney Boorboor. Serving and supporting as Executive Producers are Mark A. Baum, Ed Cuffe, Mike Reuten, and Imraan Farukhi.

About Indie Rights

Indie Rights is an innovative, independent movie studio that prides itself on having a personal touch when it comes to producing and distributing movies and TV. Founded by Michael Madison and Linda Nelson because they believed that the future was bright for independent artists and that there was a better way to produce and distribute movies, Indie Rights has been in business since 2000, when they produced their first film, NSYNC BIGGER THAN LIVE a Giant Screen Movie that played to sold out crowds worldwide. For more info, visit https://www.indierights.com/.

