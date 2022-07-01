AFI Alumni Projects at the 2022 American Black Film Festival

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The 26th annual edition of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) took place in Miami Beach from June 15-19, followed by online screenings and events from June 20-30. On the final day of programming, ABFF announced their award winners, including ANOTHER COUNTRY – which associate producer and AFI Alum Christal Henry (AFI Class of 2005) worked on – as the grand prize winner of the HBO Short Film Award. Congratulations to all of the AFI Alumni who had projects featured at the festival this year!

Spotlight

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

Katrelle Kindred (AFI DWW Class of 2018), Director

Jeffrey Waldron (AFI Class of 2005), Cinematographer

Nathan Ogilvie (AFI Class of 1995), Art Director

Mars Feehery (AFI Class of 2010), Assistant Art Director

Robert Konowalow (AFI Class of 2010), Construction Coordinator

Jake Vollmer (AFI Class of 2019), Art Department Assistant

Lily Shapiro (AFI Class of 2009), Visual Effects Producer

Chad Cohlmia (AFI Class 2006), Gaffer

RAP SH!T

Deniese Davis (AFI Class of 2012), Executive Producer

Lynarion Hubbard (AFI Class of 2007), Editor

Marian Jiménez (AFI Class of 2012), Visual Effects Assistant Editor

Web Series Competition

BOURN KIND: THE TINY KINDNESS PROJECT

Tamika Lamison (AFI DWW Class of 2002), Executive Producer

HBO® Short Film Award

ANOTHER COUNTRY

Christal Henry (AFI Class of 2005), Associate Producer

AURINKO IN ADAGIO

Constanza Castro (AFI Class of 2015), Executive Producer

Salvador Pérez (AFI Class of 2015), Supervising Editor

PENS & PENCILS

Gia-Rayne Harris (AFI Class of 2021), Director

Gem Little (AFI Class of 2021), Writer/Producer

Veronica Bouza (AFI Class of 2020), Cinematographer

Lily Judge (AFI Class of 2020), Editor

Kiana Fowlkes (AFI Class of 2021), Production Assistant

THE FAMILY MEETING

Margaret Riley (AFI Class of 1991), Producer

Voices of Culture

FIVE

David Orantes (AFI Class of 2021), Director

Duran Jones (AFI Class of 2021), Writer/Producer

Dawit Adera (AFI Class of 2021), Cinematographer

Eric Osman (AFI Class of 2021), Editor

Alexandre Oger (AFI Class of 2021), Unit Production Manager

Xiaojie Wu (AFI Class of 2021), Graphic Designer

Razzaaq Boykin (AFI Class of 2021), Grip

Robert Hunter (AFI Class of 2020), Grip

Harry Lipnick (AFI Class of 2021), Grip

Steven Jared Mangurten (AFI Class of 2021), Key Grip

Tari Wariebi (AFI Class of 2020), Swing

Chris Hong (AFI Class of 2021), Assistant Editor

From AFI News Release

Like this: Like Loading...