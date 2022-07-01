AFI Alumni Projects at the 2022 American Black Film Festival

Posted by Larry Gleeson
The 26th annual edition of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) took place in Miami Beach from June 15-19, followed by online screenings and events from June 20-30. On the final day of programming, ABFF announced their award winners, including ANOTHER COUNTRY – which associate producer and AFI Alum Christal Henry (AFI Class of 2005) worked on – as the grand prize winner of the HBO Short Film Award. Congratulations to all of the AFI Alumni who had projects featured at the festival this year!
Spotlight
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
Katrelle Kindred (AFI DWW Class of 2018), Director
Jeffrey Waldron (AFI Class of 2005), Cinematographer
Nathan Ogilvie (AFI Class of 1995), Art Director
Mars Feehery (AFI Class of 2010), Assistant Art Director
Robert Konowalow (AFI Class of 2010), Construction Coordinator
Jake Vollmer (AFI Class of 2019), Art Department Assistant
Lily Shapiro (AFI Class of 2009), Visual Effects Producer
Chad Cohlmia (AFI Class 2006), Gaffer
RAP SH!T
Deniese Davis (AFI Class of 2012), Executive Producer
Lynarion Hubbard (AFI Class of 2007), Editor
Marian Jiménez (AFI Class of 2012), Visual Effects Assistant Editor
Web Series Competition
BOURN KIND: THE TINY KINDNESS PROJECT
Tamika Lamison (AFI DWW Class of 2002), Executive Producer
HBO® Short Film Award
ANOTHER COUNTRY
Christal Henry (AFI Class of 2005), Associate Producer
AURINKO IN ADAGIO
Constanza Castro (AFI Class of 2015), Executive Producer
Salvador Pérez (AFI Class of 2015), Supervising Editor
PENS & PENCILS
Gia-Rayne Harris (AFI Class of 2021), Director
Gem Little (AFI Class of 2021), Writer/Producer
Veronica Bouza (AFI Class of 2020), Cinematographer
Lily Judge (AFI Class of 2020), Editor
Kiana Fowlkes (AFI Class of 2021), Production Assistant
THE FAMILY MEETING
Margaret Riley (AFI Class of 1991), Producer
Voices of Culture
FIVE
David Orantes (AFI Class of 2021), Director
Duran Jones (AFI Class of 2021), Writer/Producer
Dawit Adera (AFI Class of 2021), Cinematographer
Eric Osman (AFI Class of 2021), Editor
Alexandre Oger (AFI Class of 2021), Unit Production Manager
Xiaojie Wu (AFI Class of 2021), Graphic Designer
Razzaaq Boykin (AFI Class of 2021), Grip
Robert Hunter (AFI Class of 2020), Grip
Harry Lipnick (AFI Class of 2021), Grip
Steven Jared Mangurten (AFI Class of 2021), Key Grip
Tari Wariebi (AFI Class of 2020), Swing
Chris Hong (AFI Class of 2021), Assistant Editor
From AFI News Release