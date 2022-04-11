PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK Coming Soon!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

When a town of cats is in danger, an unlikely hero rises:

a dog named Hank!

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK

IS IN THEATRES JULY 15, 2022

A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… cats hate dogs! Also starring Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim, PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK pounces into theatres July 15, 2022.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and Align and Aniventure Present In association with HB Wink Animation and GFM Animation A Flying Tigers Entertainment Production in association with Aniventure In association with Cinesite.

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK has been rated:

PG for action, violence, rude and suggestive humor, and some language.

