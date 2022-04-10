History of the Cannes Film Festival – Part IX the 2010s

Posted by Larry Gleeson

During the 2010s, the Awards continued to highlight the exacting artistry of international filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival, from Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives) to Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

In 2013, a personal favorite, Blue is the Warmest Color, took home the Palm D’Or.

In 2015, another personal favorite took home the Palm D’Or, Dheepan.

In 2017 industry leaders and businesses, the public, and around 100 artists, all gathered for an extraordinary festival, and to celebrate the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

In 2018 the festival had its first all-female presentation team led by Kate Blanchett and Agnes Varda.

By 2020, a “Special Session” was in order as the coronavirus was rampaging the global community. A unique selection of 56 feature films and 28 short films were distributed around the planet under the banner: Cannes 2020. The solidarity achieved over the years between the Cannes Film Festival and major film events allowed for a continuance.

Stay tuned as the countdown to the 75th Festival de Cannes is on!

