Posted by Larry Gleeson

Who Are the Marcuses?

Who Are The Marcuses? is a soon-to-be-released documentary feature about a mysterious couple whose more than half a billion-dollar gift to Ben Gurion University of the Negev ignites a re-imagining of conflict resolution in the Middle East and peace through the Earth’s most precious resource: water.

Currently, the film has an eye on festival play starting in late summer through the fall of 2022.

Stay tuned!

