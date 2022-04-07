Posted by Larry Gleeson

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Stars Dee Wallace and Robert Macnaughton Join TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Screening

More Exclusive Programming and Stars Announced

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) today announced Emmy-nominated actor Dee Wallace and actor Robert Macnaughton will appear at the 40th-anniversary screening of the iconic film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival. They will join director Steven Spielberg, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and stars Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas on the red carpet during Opening Night of the Festival, held in Hollywood from April 21 – 24, 2022. The 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival will feature more than 100 screenings, special events, and panels over the course of four days.

As a special treat for fans, the TCM Classic Film Festival will also feature a live script read of the 1958 B movie I Married a Monster from Outer Space, presented by TCM Underground and SF Sketchfest, on Sunday, April 24. The cast will include Dana Gould, Charlene deGuzman, David Koechner, Laraine Newman, Jonah Ray, Eban Schletter, Janet Varney, and Baron Vaughn.

Plus, director and choreographer Adam Shankman will appear at the screening of The Gay Divorcée on Friday, April 22, to discuss the 1934 Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers film.

Festival passes for the annual event are currently on sale.

TCM recently updated the health protocols and safety measures for the event. Get the latest guidelines here: tcm.com/festival.

About the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival

Movie lovers from around the globe will descend on Hollywood for the 13th edition of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The 2022 Festival will take place Thursday, April 21 – Sunday, April 24, 2022. Over four packed days and nights, attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events and more.

TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will serve as official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The Festival’s official hotel and central gathering point will be The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which has a longstanding role in movie history and was the site of the first Academy Awards® ceremony. Screenings and events during the Festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX®, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, and the El Capitan Theatre. For the latest news and information, follow us on social at #TCMFF.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen.” In 2022, reunite with fellow fans, the movies, the memories, the stars, and the glamour. It’s all back live and in person, just as it should be and where it all began in Hollywood. From high school reunions to homecomings, TCM will celebrate milestones from the past as we look forward to making new memories together.

