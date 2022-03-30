2022 TCM classic film festival schedule released

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The TCM Classic Film Festival is back! Earlier today, TCM announced the schedule for the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival, With a run slated for April 21-24, 2022, the festival will kick off April 21st with a 40th Anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre. This year’s edition is centered around the theme, “All Together Now: Back To The Big Screen.”

On Opening Night Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas will appear on the red carpet at the 40th-anniversary screening of the beloved family sci-fi film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial joining director Steven Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy.

In addition, iconic actress and comedian Lily Tomlin will be honored a hand and footprint ceremony in the courtyard of the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre Imax® in Hollywood on Friday, April 22.

Iconic actress and comedian, Lily Tomlin will be honored a hand and footprint ceremony in the courtyard of the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre Imax® during the 13th TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood on Friday, April 22.

But wait..there’s more! Legendary film critic/historian Leonard Maltin will receive the third Robert Osborne Award, “recognizing an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations.”

Legendary film critic/historian Leonard Maltin will receive the third Robert Osborne Award at the 13th TCM Classic Film Festival, "recognizing an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations."

Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime anchor and official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival beamed, “I am thrilled that the TCM Classic Film Festival will be returning to Hollywood in 2022 and that we’ll have the opportunity to celebrate these two legitimate legends in person. Lily Tomlin’s work has endured for decades because she brings a consistent joyous authenticity and richness to every character she plays…. And Leonard Maltin continues to be an indispensable source of film knowledge. His books were IMDB and Wikipedia in the pre-internet age. If you didn’t have a copy – or six – of Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide, you weren’t a serious film buff. He made information about movies accessible and compelling to millions of fans. I know because I was one.”

TCM Classic Film Festival Throwback: HollywoodGlee, center, with TCM host and film critic, Ben Mankiewicz, left, and David Beakel. at the historic Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo Credit: Rosie Pearson, Casablanca Entertainment)

With a slate of exciting events including a silent film presented with live accompaniment, pre-Codes, cult classics, world premiere restorations, and modern favorites with cast reunions, the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival seems to have something for every film fan.

Larry Gleeson, left, with Hollywood starlet, Angie Dickinson, at the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival Meet & Greet: An Evening With Angie Dickinson. (Photo credit: HollywoodGlee)

As previously announced the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival will tribute Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie, and Floyd Norman.

Newly announced events and highlights include:

The pass holder exclusive Club TCM schedule , including Looney Tunes in Hollywood , a look at celebrity animation by historian and animation expert Mark McCray

, including , a look at celebrity animation by historian and animation expert Reframed , a panel on the complex topic of art vs. the artist, moderated by TCM host Jacqueline Stewart

a panel on the complex topic of art vs. the artist, moderated by TCM host Letters from Hollywood , a presentation from the team behind the book of rare correspondence from the studio era

a presentation from the team behind the book of rare correspondence from the studio era A celebration of singer, actor, and activist Doris Day with some of her longtime friends and collaborators

with some of her longtime friends and collaborators Catch Them If You Can , a guided tour of movie chase scenes with TCM Senior Producer and author Scott McGee and stunt performers Buddy Joe Hooker and Debbie Evans

, a guided tour of movie chase scenes with TCM Senior Producer and author and stunt performers and A live and lively table read of B-movie favorite, I MARRIED A MONSTER FROM OUTER SPACE (1958)

(1958) The world premiere of a new 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s SPARTACUS (1960) at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43

(1960) at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43 A US Premiere restoration of the sci-fi cult classic INVADERS FROM MARS (1953) introduced by writer/director John Sayles

(1953) introduced by writer/director A timely selection of pre-Codes: COCKTAIL HOUR (1933), DINNER AT EIGHT (1933), and EVENINGS FOR SALE (1932)

(1933), (1933), and (1932) A 60th-anniversary screening of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1962) with John Mellencamp in attendance

(1962) with in attendance Actor Richard Benjamin in attendance for a presentation of THE SUNSHINE BOYS (1975)

in attendance for a presentation of (1975) Actor Tess Harper in attendance for a screening of TENDER MERCIES (1983)

in attendance for a screening of (1983) Director and cinematographer Ernest R. Dickerson attending a presentation of THE THIRD MAN (1949)

attending a presentation of (1949) Actor Kate Flannery introducing an 80th-anniversary screening of MAISIE GETS HER MAN (1942)

introducing an 80th-anniversary screening of (1942) Singer/songwriter Marty Stuart to introduce a 70th-anniversary screening of HIGH NOON (1952)

to introduce a 70th-anniversary screening of (1952) A LITTLE SONG, A LITTLE DANCE , a showcase of rarely seen musical performances from classic movies, curated by Andrea Kalas of the Paramount archives

, a showcase of rarely seen musical performances from classic movies, curated by of the Paramount archives Oscar-winner Ben Burtt’s novel edit of Republic Pictures’ 12-chapter action-adventure serial, SPY SMASHER STRIKES BACK (1942), into a new feature presentation

To view the full schedule including films and presentations, click here.

For more information about Special Guests attending the Festival, click here.

Festival passes are still available, but supplies are limited. For more information about Festival passes and/or to purchase one today, please click here.

The Festival has also updated the health protocols and safety measures for this year’s event. View the latest guidelines here .

Larry Gleeson poses in front of TCM Past at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo cr. HollywoodGlee)

Looking forward to seeing you in Hollywood!

Since 1927, The TCL Chinese Theatre has been the home of the most important, star-powered red carpet movie premieres and special events, where Hollywood’s biggest and brightest talents have come to watch their movies. The most famous movie theatre on the globe is world-renowned for its unique forecourt of the stars, featuring cement hands and footprints of major movie stars, from Marilyn Monroe to Brad Pitt, and numerous stars from all eras of Hollywood. In 2013, the main theatre was relaunched as the world’s largest IMAX® theatre.

