Top Gun: Maverick To Hit Theaters May 27th!

Posted by Larry Gleeson

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Credit: Scott Garfield. © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Featurette: Check it out!

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

IN THEATRES, DOLBY CINEMA, AND IMAX MAY 27, 2022

DIRECTED BY

Joseph Kosinski

SCREENPLAY BY

Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie

STORY BY

Peter Craig and Justin Marks

BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY

Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

PRODUCED BY

Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Tommy Harper, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger,

Chad Oman, Mike Stenson

STARRING

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer

Monica Barbaro and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Scott Garfield © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...