Top Gun: Maverick To Hit Theaters May 27th!

Posted by Larry Gleeson
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”
Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
Featurette: Check it out!
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
IN THEATRES, DOLBY CINEMA, AND IMAX MAY 27, 2022
DIRECTED BY
Joseph Kosinski
SCREENPLAY BY
Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie
STORY BY
Peter Craig and Justin Marks
BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY
Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.
PRODUCED BY
Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY
Tommy Harper, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger,
Chad Oman, Mike Stenson
STARRING
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer