TCM NEWS: Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas To Attend TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night

Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas

To Attend TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night

Screening of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

New Stars and Programming Revealed For April Event

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) today announced actors Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas will appear at the 40th-anniversary screening of the beloved family sci-fi film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival. They will join director Steven Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy on the red carpet during Opening Night of the Festival, held in Hollywood April 21 – 24, 2022

Henry Thomas played Elliott, the young boy who befriends an extra-terrestrial, “E.T.,” who is accidentally left behind on Earth. Elliott, along with his sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and their brother Michael, attempts to help his new friend contact his home planet to be rescued, while eluding scientists and government agents determined to apprehend the alien for their own purposes.

In keeping with this year’s festival theme “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen,” director Michael Schultz and stars Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Garrett Morris, and Steven Williams will introduce their seminal coming-of-age dramedy Cooley High (1975), about a group of teens in Chicago preparing for life after high school. In addition, stars Kevin Bacon, Paul Reiser, Steve Guttenberg and Tim Daly will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Diner (1982).

Additional talent set to appear during the TCM Classic Film Festival include:

Writer-director-actor Warren Beatty for the film Heaven Can Wait (1978)

for the film Stars Lori Petty, Anne Ramsay, Ann Cusack, Megan Cavanagh, and Jon Lovitz to celebrate the 30 th anniversary of A League of Their Own (1992)

and to celebrate the 30 anniversary of Actress Pam Grier for the iconic blaxploitation film Coffy (1973)

for the iconic blaxploitation film Actress Jane Seymour for the film Somewhere in Time (1980)

for the film Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul for the 70 th anniversary screening of Singin’ in the Rain (1952) . Her mentor and friend Gene Kelly inspired her to become a dancer.

for the 70 anniversary screening of . Her mentor and friend Gene Kelly inspired her to become a dancer. Actress Aileen Quinn for the 40 th anniversary of the film Annie (1982)

for the 40 anniversary of the film Actress Margaret O’Brien , who played Beth in Little Women (1949)

, who played Beth in Writer David S. Ward and producers Michael Phillips and Tony Bill will discuss their Academy Award®-winning caper film The Sting (1973)

and producers and will discuss their Academy Award®-winning caper film Actor Keith Carradine , a huge fan of James Cagney, for the film Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)

, a huge fan of James Cagney, for the film Actor Topher Grace for the 40th anniversary poolside screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Festival passes for the annual event are currently on sale.

TCM recently updated the health protocols and safety measures for the event. Get the latest guidelines here.

About the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival

Movie lovers from around the globe will descend upon Hollywood for the 13th edition of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The 2022 Festival is set to take place Thursday, April 21 – Sunday, April 24, 2022. Over four packed days and nights, attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events and more.

TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will serve as official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The Festival’s official hotel and central gathering point will be The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which has a longstanding role in movie history and was the site of the first Academy Awards® ceremony. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel will also offer special rates for Festival attendees. Screenings and events during the Festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX®, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, and the El Capitan Theatre. For the latest news and information, follow us on social at #TCMFF.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen.” In 2022, reunite with fellow fans, the movies, the memories, the stars, and the glamour. It’s all back live and in person, just as it should be and where it all began in Hollywood. From high school reunions to homecomings, TCM will celebrate milestones from the past as we look forward to making new memories together.

(TCM News Release courtesy of Taryn Jacobs)

