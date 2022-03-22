Cannes Film Festival L’Atelier 2022

Posted by Larry Gleeson
The Atelier (The Workshop) is hosting its eighteenth edition this year and will invite to the Cannes Film Festival 16 directors whose film projects have been deemed particularly promising.
L’Atelier was created in 2005 to encourage creative cinema and foster the emergence of a new generation of filmmakers in the world. To date, out of 231 projects supported until 2019, 182 have been completed and 19 are currently in pre-production.
In 2020, despite the health crisis, the filming of three projects was possible and twelve projects are currently in pre-production. For this 18th edition of L’Atelier, 15 projects from 15 countries have been selected, from the director at his debut to the confirmed filmmaker.
From May 22 to 27, meetings will be organized with the directors for professionals interested in their projects.
The Book of Projects and the registration forms for the events will be available in mid-April on the “Jeune Cinéma” website.
Anna Ist Rosanne Pel – Pays-Bas
Chimbo cheBere (The Hyenas Song) (ex Akashinga) Naishe Nyamubaya – Zimbabwe
Cotton Queen Suzannah Mirghani – Soudan
Guria Levan Koguashvili – Géorgie
Hamlet from the Slums Ahmed Fawzi Saleh – Egypte
Made In EU Stephan Komandarev – Bulgarie
Philax Rûken Tekeş – Turquie
Sam E del Mundo – Philippines
The Beer Girl In Yangon Sein Lyan Tun – Myanmar
The Blind Ferryman Ali Al-Fatlawi – Irak/Suisse
The Doubt Ihab Jadallah – Palestine/Israël
The Forest Tomas Weinreb & Petr Kazda – République Tchèque
The Last Tears Of The Deceased Beza Hailu Lemma – Ethiopie
Where The River Begins Juan Andres Arango – Colombie
You Are My Everything Michal Vinik – Israël
(From Festival De Cannes News Release)