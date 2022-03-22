Cannes Film Festival L’Atelier 2022

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The Atelier (The Workshop) is hosting its eighteenth edition this year and will invite to the Cannes Film Festival 16 directors whose film projects have been deemed particularly promising.

L’Atelier was created in 2005 to encourage creative cinema and foster the emergence of a new generation of filmmakers in the world. To date, out of 231 projects supported until 2019, 182 have been completed and 19 are currently in pre-production.

In 2020, despite the health crisis, the filming of three projects was possible and twelve projects are currently in pre-production. For this 18th edition of L’Atelier, 15 projects from 15 countries have been selected, from the director at his debut to the confirmed filmmaker.

From May 22 to 27, meetings will be organized with the directors for professionals interested in their projects.

The Book of Projects and the registration forms for the events will be available in mid-April on the “Jeune Cinéma” website.

Anna Ist Rosanne Pel – Pays-Bas

Chimbo cheBere (The Hyenas Song) (ex Akashinga) Naishe Nyamubaya – Zimbabwe

Cotton Queen Suzannah Mirghani – Soudan

Guria Levan Koguashvili – Géorgie

Hamlet from the Slums Ahmed Fawzi Saleh – Egypte

Made In EU Stephan Komandarev – Bulgarie

Philax Rûken Tekeş – Turquie

Sam E del Mundo – Philippines

The Beer Girl In Yangon Sein Lyan Tun – Myanmar

The Blind Ferryman Ali Al-Fatlawi – Irak/Suisse

The Doubt Ihab Jadallah – Palestine/Israël

The Forest Tomas Weinreb & Petr Kazda – République Tchèque

The Last Tears Of The Deceased Beza Hailu Lemma – Ethiopie

Where The River Begins Juan Andres Arango – Colombie

You Are My Everything Michal Vinik – Israël

(From Festival De Cannes News Release)

