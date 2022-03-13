SBIFF WRAPS UP WITH A SCREENING OF DIONNE WARWICK: DON’T MAKE ME OVER

Posted by Larry Gleeson

THE 37TH ANNUAL SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL WRAPS UP WITH A SCREENING OF DIONNE WARWICK: DON’T MAKE ME OVER

The 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival presented by UGG closed with a special screening of DIONNE WARWICK: DON’T MAKE ME OVER, with the iconic singer in attendance. The documentary follows Warwick as she smashed through cultural, racial, and gender barriers to become the soundtrack for generations and a voice fighting for humanitarian causes. Featuring interviews with Burt Bachrach, Gladys Knight, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Bill Clinton, and many more.

Check out director Dave Wooley’s red carpet interview:

The 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival ran from March 2nd to March 12th. Stay tuned for more!

About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 36 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000+ attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film. In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

(Press release courtesy of Sunshine Sachs, Michelle Tarangelo)

Like this: Like Loading...